Kempiski Hotel hosts ‘Art for Unity’ exhibition

Audio By Carbonatix
Visual arts enthusiasts in Accra will have the chance to see works by eight Ghanaian artists at an exhibition dubbed ‘Art for Unity’ on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the Gallery 1957 Kempiski Hotel Gold Coast City, near the National Theatre.
Put together by Konyo Museum of Ghanaian Art and slated for 6.00pm to 8.30pm, the exhibition will show 23 works by E. Owusu Dartey, Kwadwo Ani, James Cudjoe, Frank Asomani, Ayaovi Dabla, Joshua Kwofie, Hacajaka and Francis Nunoo.
There is a work in the collection called ‘Unity’ by James Cudjoe and that triggered the exhibition being called ‘Art for Unity.’
“Our country seems disjointed at the moment. It is polarised,” said a Konyo Museum of Ghanaian Art spokesperson. “Art is a unifying force. It has always been used to bring people together. So the whole idea is to help build close ties between people by way of art.”
The artists behind the works in the exhibition are of varying backgrounds. Owusu Dartey, for instance, died in 2018 at the age of 91. He was an expert in watercolour, specializing in landscape and seascape painting. He was gifted in other media as well.
Hacajaka is a noncomformist who constantly brings new elements to his work. He usually paints with acrylic on a canvas base. Joshua Kwofie is a 23-year-old self-taught artist starting to create a buzz on the art scene, and Francis Nunoo is a young man with promise.
The Konyo Museum of Ghanaian Art prides itself on insightful knowledge about the exciting world of Ghanaian art. It hopes the pieces selected for show on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the Gallery 1957 Kempiski Hotel would help foster useful connections among art lovers.
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