Kidnapped teenager shot in jaw as Police close in on suspected gang

A 15-year-old boy who was kidnapped in the Northern Region was shot in the jaw by his abductors before they abandoned him and fled as police closed in on the gang.

The victim, identified as Issah Ali, was reportedly abducted from his family home at Kabulya in the Nanumba South District between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area earlier confirmed the incident, stating that the kidnappers had allegedly targeted the boy’s father but took the teenager instead after failing to find him at home.

Two other persons were reportedly assaulted during the attack.

According to JoyNews sources, the family officially reported the incident to the police at about 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.

The teenager was later referred under police escort to the Tamale Teaching Hospital on the night of May 28 and is currently receiving treatment. His condition has not yet been disclosed.

Police have since arrested two suspects in connection with the case.

Investigators say security operatives were making significant progress in tracking and dismantling the suspected kidnapping syndicate when the victim was shot. The gang reportedly abandoned their operation and fled shortly afterwards.

The incident marks the second time in recent months that a kidnapping victim has been seriously harmed in the Northern Region.

Police sources say the abduction of community leaders and heads of families is becoming an emerging security concern in parts of the region, with similar incidents previously reported in Kpandai, Sang and Wapuli.

Sources further disclosed that another Fulbe chief is currently being threatened by suspected kidnappers and has allegedly paid more than GH¢20,000 to the group.

The Northern Regional Police Command is expected to hold a press conference later today to provide updates on the incident and other related security matters.

Investigations are ongoing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.