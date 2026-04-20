Football

Kingsford Boakye scores in Everton U21s’ eight-goal thriller to bid farewell

Source: JoySports   
  20 April 2026 6:34pm
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Ghanaian forward Kingsford Boakye was on target for Everton U21 in their emphatic 8-4 victory over Ipswich Town U21 in the Premier League 2.

The 20-year-old found the net in a high-scoring encounter, as Everton delivered a dominant attacking performance.

The fixture marked a potentially emotional moment for Boakye, as it may have been his final home appearance at Goodison Park. His contract was set to expire at the end of the season, leaving his future at the club uncertain.

Boakye had shown flashes of his attacking quality throughout the campaign, and his goal in this game further highlighted his ability in the final third as he looked ahead to the next step in his career.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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