Kingsford Boakye scores in Everton U21s’ eight-goal thriller to bid farewell

Ghanaian forward Kingsford Boakye was on target for Everton U21 in their emphatic 8-4 victory over Ipswich Town U21 in the Premier League 2.

The 20-year-old found the net in a high-scoring encounter, as Everton delivered a dominant attacking performance.

Kingsford Boakye scored in Everton U21s’ 8–4 win over Ipswich Town U21s in Premier League 2.



The 20-year-old may have played his final home game at Goodison Park, with his contract set to expire this season.



Big announcement coming soon… pic.twitter.com/UQFnmp1CkT — Joseph Ayinga-Walter (@AyingaWalter) April 20, 2026

The fixture marked a potentially emotional moment for Boakye, as it may have been his final home appearance at Goodison Park. His contract was set to expire at the end of the season, leaving his future at the club uncertain.

Boakye had shown flashes of his attacking quality throughout the campaign, and his goal in this game further highlighted his ability in the final third as he looked ahead to the next step in his career.

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