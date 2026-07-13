Kintampo South MP engages Libyan authorities over plight of Ghanaian migrants

The Member of Parliament for Kintampo South and a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Felicia Adjei, has undertaken a historic five-day working visit to meet Libyan authorities to find solutions to the plight of Ghanaian migrants and gather first-hand information about the challenges they face in the North African country.

The visit focused particularly on Ghanaians from the Bono East Region, including residents of the Bono Region, many of whom travelled to Libya through irregular and dangerous migration routes in search of employment and better economic opportunities.

During the visit, Ms Adjei met with members of the Ghanaian community and listened to accounts of the difficulties they encounter, including unemployment, lack of legal documentation, poor working conditions, exploitation, limited access to healthcare and the constant threat of arrest and detention.

Some of us face physical abuse, human trafficking, extortion, and forced labour. We will urge our friends from Ghana not to take the illegal route to Libya if you dont have the documents, said one of the irregular migrants.

Libya has, for several years, served as both a destination and transit country for migrants from Ghana and other parts of sub-Saharan Africa. Some migrants travel through the Sahara Desert with the intention of working in Libya, while others hope to continue across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

The journeys are often organised by smugglers and expose migrants to dehydration, hunger, violence, abandonment in the desert and other life-threatening conditions.

Reports by international organisations have repeatedly documented serious human rights violations against migrants in Libya, including arbitrary detention, torture, sexual violence, trafficking and exploitation.

The scale of Ghanaian migration through Libya has also remained a major concern. In 2024, the International Organization for Migration assisted 1,597 Ghanaian migrants to return safely from Libya through nine charter flights.

Since 2017, more than 8,000 Ghanaian migrants have reportedly received voluntary return support, with many of the beneficiaries returning from Libya after becoming stranded or experiencing hardship along irregular migration routes.

As part of her official engagements, Ms Adjei held discussions with senior Libyan authorities, including the President of Libya, the President of the High State Council, and other key officials.

Ms Felicia and her team met the Chairman of the High Council of State, Mr. Mohamed Muftah Takala.

Ms Felicia Adjei met the President of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi

The discussions centred on the welfare, protection and legal status of Ghanaian citizens living in Libya, particularly those from the Bono East Region.

The MP also explored the possibility of establishing bilateral partnerships between relevant Ghanaian and Libyan institutions to promote safe, regular and properly documented travel between the two countries.

According to her, stronger cooperation between the authorities could help create legitimate employment opportunities, protect Ghanaian workers from exploitation and reduce the number of young people relying on smugglers and dangerous desert routes to enter Libya.

Ms Adjei further announced plans to establish a skills training and migration resource centre in the Kintampo South Constituency.

The proposed centre would provide vocational and employable skills training for young people, while educating prospective migrants about regular migration procedures, employment opportunities, documentation requirements and the dangers associated with irregular migration.

The initiative is expected to equip young people with practical skills to help them secure employment or establish businesses in Ghana. It would also equip those seeking opportunities abroad with the knowledge and qualifications required to migrate through lawful, safer channels.

Hon. Adjei said the centre would work with government institutions, development partners, private-sector organisations and Libyan authorities to develop training programmes linked to available employment opportunities.

She pledged to advocate for bilateral labour arrangements that would allow qualified Ghanaians to travel to Libya legally, work under clearly defined contracts and receive appropriate protection from both countries.

The Kintampo South MP also expressed concern about migrants who wish to return to Ghana but lack the financial resources or documentation required to do so.

She promised to engage the Government of Ghana, the Ghanaian Embassy in Libya, the International Organization for Migration and other relevant stakeholders to support the safe return and reintegration of stranded migrants.

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