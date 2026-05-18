Kofi Jumah released after meeting GH¢30m bail terms

Former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after successfully meeting revised bail conditions imposed on him in connection with ongoing investigations into alleged financial improprieties.

Mr Jumah, who was arrested on April 29, 2026, is being investigated over alleged breaches of public financial management regulations during his tenure as head of the state-owned distillery company.

His release followed a review of the initial bail terms after his legal team challenged the conditions in court.

Counsel for the former GIHOC Managing Director, Nanabanyin Ackon, confirmed the development in an interview on Monday, May 18, indicating that his client had fully complied with the conditions attached to the bail.

“The next day, when EOCO imposed those conditions on him, we went to court, and the court reviewed the bail application. The GH¢55 million bail condition was reduced to GH¢30 million. He was able to get sureties, and he fulfilled the bail conditions. He left the hospital and went home,” he told Citi FM on Monday, May 18.

According to the lawyer, Mr Jumah has additionally been directed to report to EOCO once every month to assist with ongoing investigations.

“As we speak, he’s home. As part of the bail conditions, he was to report once a month. We’re available to cooperate with investigations; any information they want, we will give it to them,” Mr Ackon added.

Mr Jumah’s arrest reportedly followed a search operation at his residence in Kumasi by EOCO operatives as part of broader investigations into activities at GIHOC Distilleries.

Shortly after his arrest, reports emerged that the former Managing Director had been rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after suffering a health complication while in custody.

GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited is one of Ghana’s state-owned manufacturing companies and has over the years played a key role in the production of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The latest development comes amid intensified investigations by state anti-corruption and financial crime agencies into alleged misconduct involving some former public officials and heads of state institutions.

EOCO has in recent months stepped up efforts to investigate suspected financial crimes, procurement breaches and the alleged mismanagement of public resources as part of wider accountability measures within the public sector.

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