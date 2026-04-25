Kojo Bonsu applauds Mahama’s $270m AI drive, calls it Ghana’s ‘only way forward’

Ghana's Ambassador to China, Kojo Bonsu, has commended President John Mahama for the launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

The former Kumasi Mayor described it as a bold and necessary step toward securing the country’s digital future.

On April 24, the President announced a $270 million financial commitment to drive the initiative, including $250 million to establish a national AI centre and an additional $20 million to support short- to medium-term implementation.

Speaking from his diplomatic post, Ambassador Bonsu said the scale of investment reflects clear and forward-looking leadership.

“This is exactly the way to go. Artificial Intelligence isn’t just a trend; it is the fundamental architecture of the future global economy,” he stated.

“By committing these kinds of resources, President Mahama is ensuring that Ghana doesn’t just participate in the digital age, but leads it.”

He noted that the funding sends a strong signal to global investors that Ghana is ready to position itself as a hub for high-tech innovation.

Ambassador Bonsu also pointed to growing alignment between national policy and youth-driven initiatives, referencing his recently launched Gen Z AI Club on April 11.

The initiative, he explained, is designed to equip young people with skills in coding, machine learning and ethical AI, while preparing them to contribute meaningfully to the country’s emerging digital ecosystem.

He said the club could serve as a pipeline for talent to support the planned AI centre, while also enhancing global connections and improving digital literacy among young Ghanaians.

The Ambassador further highlighted the importance of international collaboration, particularly through engagements in China, where he believes knowledge exchange and partnerships will strengthen Ghana’s AI ambitions.

“We are building a future where a young person in Accra or Kumasi can compete with their peers in Shanghai or Silicon Valley,” he said.

“With the President’s strategy and our youth-led clubs working in tandem, Ghana’s digital future has never looked brighter.”

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