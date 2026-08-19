 Konnected Minds Live returns for second edition, heads to Kumasi on Sept. 9

The annual entrepreneurship event will bring together founders, business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs at the Great Hall, KNUST

Konnected Minds Live, the annual live event of the Konnected Minds Podcast, will return for its second edition on Wednesday, 9 September 2026, at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

Under the theme “Think Big, Build Bigger,” Konnected Minds Live 2026 will bring together more than 1,000 young entrepreneurs, founders, professionals, students and aspiring business leaders for an afternoon of practical conversations, business insights and meaningful connections.

The event is designed to move conversations about entrepreneurship beyond inspiration by giving attendees access to the experiences, lessons and strategies of people who have built and grown businesses in Ghana.

Speakers announced for this year’s edition include entrepreneur, engineer, author and investor Kwabena Obeng Darko; serial entrepreneur and international business coach Aisha Bengai; serial entrepreneur, investor-readiness consultant and Fundvestor founder Diane Akuffo; Sammy Adjei, Group President of Gigmann Group and Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Gigmann Medicals; Coach Ekow Eshun, entrepreneur, business consultant and digital creator behind Ekow Business Consult; and Konnected House founder and Konnected Minds podcast host Derrick Abaitey.





Together, the speakers will explore subjects including starting and scaling businesses, leadership, funding, brand building, resilience and navigating the realities of entrepreneurship in Ghana.

“Konnected Minds has always been about creating honest conversations that help people see what is possible and understand the work required to achieve it,” said Derrick Abaitey, founder of Konnected Minds.

“Bringing this year’s event to Kumasi allows us to connect with a growing community of ambitious young people who are building businesses, developing ideas and looking for practical guidance. We want every attendee to leave with greater clarity, stronger connections and the confidence to build bigger.”

A major feature of this year’s event is the KML SME Booster, a pitch competition through which two Ghanaian entrepreneurs will each receive GHS 10,000 to support the growth of their businesses. The initiative reflects the event’s commitment to providing entrepreneurs with practical support in addition to knowledge and exposure.

Attendees can also expect interactive sessions, networking opportunities and direct engagement with entrepreneurs and business leaders from different industries.

Konnected Minds Live made its debut in Accra in 2025, creating an in-person extension of the conversations and personal stories featured on the Konnected Minds Podcast. The 2026 edition marks the event’s first appearance in Kumasi and represents an important step in expanding the Konnected Minds community beyond the capital.

Konnected Minds Live 2026 begins at 3:00 p.m., with doors opening at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, 9 September 2026, at the Great Hall, KNUST.

Tickets and information about the SME Booster pitch competition are available at www.konnectedmindslive.com.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.