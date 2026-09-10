Ghana woos China into mining partnerships, pushes value addition

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is seeking deeper mining partnerships with China, with the government urging Chinese investors to move beyond the export of raw minerals and support processing, technology transfer, skills development and industrialisation.
Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah said Ghana wants its mineral wealth to generate more jobs, build local expertise and create industries rather than simply leave the country as raw material.
“The next chapter of mining must be measured not simply by what we take from the ground, but by what we leave above it: industries, skills, technology, restored land, stronger communities and a more prosperous nation,” he said.
Addressing the Ministerial Forum on International Mining Cooperation and the opening of the 28th China Mining Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Tianjin, China, Mr Buah said Ghana was reviewing its mining regulatory framework while strengthening transparency and oversight across the gold value chain.
He also highlighted the presence of Chinese companies including Chifeng Gold Group, Shandong Gold and Zijin Mining as evidence of the potential for stronger cooperation.
Mr Buah said Ghana wants future partnerships to extend into processing, infrastructure, technology and local supply chains. “The question is no longer only, ‘Who will buy our resources?’ The more consequential question is: ‘What can we build together from them?’” he asked.
He identified gold refining, an integrated aluminium industry, iron ore development and critical minerals as key opportunities, while calling for cooperation in green and intelligent mining, including mine reclamation, geological data, automation and digital traceability.
“We want structured technical exchanges and mining-specific training opportunities for Ghanaian engineers, geologists and regulators, so that cooperation leaves behind stronger Ghanaian expertise and institutions,” he added.
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