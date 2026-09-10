Three years, three 100m titles; Isaac Botsio cements his legacy among NCAA Division II’s greatest

Three seasons. Three national finals. Three consecutive NCAA Division II 100-metre championships.

Ghanaian sprinter Isaac Botsio has closed the chapter on a remarkable collegiate career at West Texas A&M University, leaving behind a championship résumé that places him among the most accomplished sprinters of his NCAA Division II era.

From 2024 through 2026, Botsio accomplished what few athletes can claim: he won the NCAA Division II Outdoor 100-meter national championship three consecutive times.

He captured his first 100m crown in 2024, running 9.98 seconds to break the 10-second barrier on collegiate track and field's biggest Division II stage. He returned in 2025 and successfully defended his title with a 9.94-second performance.

Then came 2026.

With an opportunity to complete the three-peat in his final NCAA season, Botsio delivered once again, winning the national championship in 10.07 seconds and closing his collegiate 100m career with a third consecutive national title.

2024. 2025. 2026. Three years. Three championships.

The Story Started Before the Three-Peat

Botsio's championship legacy did not begin in 2024.

In 2023, he announced himself on the national stage by winning the NCAA Division II Indoor 60-meter championship in 6.62 seconds.

Later that year, he came within one place of capturing the outdoor sprint double, finishing runner-up in the NCAA Division II 100m with a time of 10.03 seconds.

That defeat ultimately preceded an extraordinary run.

Botsio did not lose another NCAA Division II outdoor 100m championship during the remainder of his collegiate career, returning to win the event in each of the next three seasons.

His success extended beyond individual events.

As a member of West Texas A&M's 4×100-meter relay, Botsio helped the Buffaloes capture three consecutive NCAA Division II national championships in the event from 2023 through 2025.

By the conclusion of his NCAA career, his championship résumé included:

2023 NCAA DII Indoor 60m Champion — 6.62

2023 NCAA DII Outdoor 100m Runner-Up — 10.03

2023 NCAA DII Outdoor 4×100m Champion — 38.70

2024 NCAA DII Outdoor 100m Champion — 9.98

2024 NCAA DII Outdoor 4×100m Champion — 39.42

2025 NCAA DII Outdoor 100m Champion — 9.94

2025 NCAA DII Outdoor 4×100m Champion — 39.43

2026 NCAA DII Outdoor 100m Champion — 10.07

That amounts to seven NCAA Division II national championships, including four individual titles and three relay titles.

From Ghana to the Olympic Stage

Botsio's success has not been limited to collegiate competition.

The Ghanaian sprinter has also represented his country internationally, carrying the Ghanaian flag onto some of track and field's biggest stages.

He was part of Ghana's 4×100m relay squad for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after helping the country secure Olympic qualification at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas.

Botsio also represented Ghana at the World Athletics Championships and was part of Ghana's gold-medal-winning 4×100m relay team at the 2024 African Championships.

The combination of NCAA championships and international representation has made his collegiate journey about more than winning medals. It has been a story of a Ghanaian athlete establishing himself in American collegiate athletics while simultaneously competing for his country internationally.

Excellence Beyond the Track

Botsio's accomplishments also extended into the classroom.

While competing at the highest level of Division II track and field, he pursued his education at West Texas A&M and earned academic recognition alongside his athletic honours.

In 2025, he was recognised as the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Scholar Athlete of the Year, highlighting a collegiate career built around both athletic and academic performance.

He also earned multiple All-America honours during his time in collegiate track and field.

Balancing academics, collegiate competition, international travel and national-team responsibilities made the consistency of his championship run even more significant.

A Legacy Built on Consistency

Winning one NCAA championship can define a collegiate career.

Winning the same premier sprint event three consecutive years creates a different conversation.

Botsio's 100m progression tells the story.

In 2023, he finished second.

In 2024, he became champion.

In 2025, he defended the championship.

In 2026, with his NCAA career approaching its conclusion, he defended it again.

That consistency is central to Botsio's claim to a place among the notable sprinters in NCAA Division II history.

His career was not defined by one exceptional race or one championship season. He remained at the top across multiple years while adding championships in the indoor 60m and 4×100m relay.

The Final Chapter of an NCAA Career

With his collegiate eligibility now complete, Botsio leaves West Texas A&M as a seven-time NCAA Division II national champion, a three-time consecutive 100m champion, an indoor 60m champion and a three-time 4×100m national champion.

But perhaps the simplest way to describe the centrepiece of his NCAA legacy requires only six words:

Three years. Three 100-metre national titles.

From Ghana to West Texas, from NCAA championships to representing his country on the international stage, Isaac Botsio's collegiate journey has created a résumé worthy of recognition among the outstanding sprint careers of NCAA Division II track and field.

The NCAA chapter may be over.

The legacy is already written.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.