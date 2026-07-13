Kumasi SHS receives $85,000 modern kitchen as calls grow for nationwide SHS kitchen upgrades

The government has been urged to prioritise the modernisation of kitchens in Senior High Schools across the country, as most existing facilities pose serious health, safety, and environmental risks

The call was made during a ribbon-cutting and handover ceremony for a newly constructed kitchen donated to Kumasi Senior High School (KUHIS) in the Ashanti region.

The smoke-free kitchen facility, which cost $85,000, was fully funded and executed by the school’s alumni based in North America under the group 'Mmeranteɛ North America'.

It is equipped with electronic commercial food-holding cabinets, a commercial tilting steam-jacketed kettle, and stainless steel utility trolleys, equipment designed to improve efficiency, hygiene, and safety in mass food preparation.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Prof. Chris Mensah-Bonsu, Coordinator of the Kitchen Project and Vice President of 'Mmeranteɛ' Global, said that while the government has invested heavily in classroom blocks, dormitories, libraries, and inner roads infrastructure for second-cycle institutions, similar attention has not been given to school kitchens.

“Government’s effort to build modern kitchens with ultra-modern equipment has not been encouraging. A lot of kitchens in various SHSs are in a bad state. This is a threat to the safety of kitchen staff, students, and by extension, the national economy,” he stated.

A member of 'Mmeranteɛ' North America explained that many school cooks still rely on firewood, exposing them daily to smoke that causes respiratory and eye problems. He added that the heavy reliance on manual labor also increases the risk of food contamination.

“With modern cooking equipment, we can improve food safety, reduce workload, and protect the health of the people who feed our children every day,” he said.

Beyond health and safety, Prof. Mensah-Bonsu noted the environmental impact of outdated cooking methods.

“Providing schools with electronic commercial food holding cabinets and other modern equipment will reduce dependence on firewood. That means fewer trees cut down, and a real contribution to the fight against climate change,” he added.

He urged other alumni groups to emulate 'Mmeranteɛ' North America and partner with the government to roll out a national policy focused on upgrading SHS kitchens.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Larry Osei Koduah, Chairman of 'Mmeranteɛ' North America (MNA), urged the school authorities, the patron, and the cooking staff to take good care of the machines.

He said the facility is intended to serve generations of KUHIS students.

Mr. Koduah stressed that proper maintenance, strict hygiene standards, and responsible use were necessary to protect the investment and ensure student health.

“We have trained the cooking staff and dining hall prefects on how to use these machines, and we will continue to monitor the facility and support the school where needed. However, the day-to-day care must come from the school,” he added.

School authorities described the donation as timely, especially with the increasing student population under the Free SHS policy, which has put more pressure on school feeding systems.

The Headmaster of Kumasi Senior High School, Benjamin Tawiah Twum, expressed appreciation to the donors and pledged to maintain the facility to ensure it serves generations of students.

He used the occasion to appeal to the old students for further support.

He revealed that while the new kitchen meets modern standards, the school’s dining hall is in a poor state and no longer matches the quality of the new facility.

“We are very grateful for this ultra-modern kitchen. However, our dining hall is also in a bad state. I appeal to the old students to come to our aid and help renovate it so it befits the new kitchen and provides a conducive environment for our students,” Mr. Twum said.

The handover adds to growing calls from education stakeholders for a comprehensive audit and upgrade of feeding infrastructure in SHSs to match the expansion in access to secondary education.

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