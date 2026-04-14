Kumasi traders issue ultimatum to gov’t over delayed Kejetia Market phase two project

The Combined Kumasi Central Market Traders Union has issued a one-month ultimatum to the government to direct contractors to resume work on the phase two of the Kejetia Market Redevelopment Project.

The union warned that failure to meet the deadline would result in massive demonstrations. Leaders threatened to pull down barricades and return to trading in the uncompleted facility if their demands were not met.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, April 14, the Union’s Director of Operations, Daniel Otuo Acheampong, decried the challenges the traders have faced since they were relocated in 2021 to pave the way for the redevelopment project.

According to him, many traders who were moved to the Racecourse site are grappling with a poor road network, poor sanitation, poor lighting systems, and insecurity, all of which have negatively affected customer patronage.

“Aside from that, traders who remain in the last section of the central market are contending with flooding, offensive sewage odour, and large volumes of waste from the Aboabo Lorry Station and Alabar,” he stated.

Mr. Acheampong further revealed that the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, had assured the Union that work on the phase two project would resume in March 2026.

However, he noted that the promise has yet to materialise.

“The union has gathered that the delay may be due to funding constraints. Consequently, we are calling on the government to immediately release funds from the escrow accounts of the Phase One project held at Fidelity Bank and Yaa Asantewaa Rural Bank to facilitate the continuation of the project,” he explained.

The union emphasised that, in light of these concerns, it is issuing a firm ultimatum to the government and all relevant authorities to ensure the release of funds and the resumption of work on the project by the end of May 2026.

According to the union, failure to comply will compel members to embark on a massive demonstration.

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