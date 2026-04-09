Lambussie MP awards over GH¢200,000 in scholarships to students

Prof. Titus K. Beyuo, Member of Parliament for Lambussie in the Upper West region, has awarded scholarships worth a total of GHS 201,050 to 93 students within his constituency, through the Beyuo Educational Scholarship Trust (BEST).

The initiative, he explained, is designed to ease the financial burden on families and ensure that talented young people can pursue their academic goals without hindrance.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 8, Prof. Beyuo said the scholarships are intended to directly support students’ educational pursuits, creating an environment where financial constraints do not obstruct access to higher learning.

He stressed the importance of investing in the youth to strengthen the constituency’s intellectual capacity and long-term development.

The award ceremony was attended by key local officials, including the District Chief Executive for Lambussie, Ireneus N. Basingbie, and the District Director of Education, Mr Bede Baminekang.

Their presence, Prof. Beyuo noted, reflects the collaborative effort between elected officials and local administration to prioritise education.

Prof. Beyuo urged the scholarship beneficiaries to take their studies seriously and maintain high standards of discipline, describing them as ambassadors for Lambussie in their respective institutions.

He emphasised that the growth of the constituency is closely linked to the educational achievements of its people.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to supporting initiatives that build local intellectual capital, noting that fostering education remains a central pillar of his agenda for constituency development.

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