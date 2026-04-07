Latvian businessman Aldis Ozols enstooled as development Chief of Supresu-Man

A Latvian entrepreneur and CEO of A1Diesel and Zefix Auto Parts, Aldis Ozols, has been enstooled as the Nkosuohene (Development Chief) of Supresu-Man in the Nankese Traditional Area of the Eastern Region.

The colourful ceremony, held over the weekend, drew chiefs, elders, and residents of Supresu under the theme “Impacting the Local Community, Lifting People Up.”

Paramount Chief Nana Baffour Obeng-Appiah I, alongside his elders, presided over the durbar, formally recognising Ozols for his longstanding support and commitment to community development.

“Your contributions over the years have demonstrated a genuine interest in uplifting our people,” Nana Baffour Obeng-Appiah I said, urging both indigenes and stakeholders to leverage their influence and resources for the advancement of their communities.

In his acceptance speech, Aldis Ozols expressed gratitude for the honour and reiterated his dedication to the people of Supresu. He revealed plans for the construction of a community centre, which will include a library, modern sanitation facilities, and a recreational space to serve as a hub for social and educational activities. An initial deposit of GH₵50,000 has already been made to kickstart the project.

Ozols also announced plans to establish branches of Zefix Ecowas Auto Parts within the community, a move expected to create jobs and nurture local talent.

The enstoolment reflects a growing trend of partnerships between traditional authorities and private sector actors, aimed at driving sustainable community development in Ghana.

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