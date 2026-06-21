Low-key funeral held for giant of the art world David Hockney

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The funeral of David Hockney, widely regarded as Britain's best-known artist, has already taken place, his publicist has confirmed.
The 88-year-old died at his home in London earlier this month, prompting tributes from his contemporaries in the art world, the prime minister and senior members of the Royal Family.
As per his wishes, his partner Jean-Pierre Goncalves de Lima and his great-nephew Richard Hockney were the only two mourners to attend his funeral, Hockney's publicist Erica Bolton said.
A series of memorial services for the painter are set to take place next year, with the first being held in London in the spring, she added.
This will be followed by further memorials in Los Angeles and Paris, both of which David Hockney called home at different times in his life, and in Yorkshire, where he was born.
It has also been confirmed that most of Hockney's works will now be given to foundations and public institutions worldwide to preserve his legacy.
Over his seven-decade career, Hockney was famous for his vibrant and innovative artworks, including landscapes of his native Yorkshire, sun-drenched paintings of Los Angeles swimming pools, and iPad portraits of friends and family.
A defining figure of the pop art movement in the 1960s, he maintained huge popularity throughout his life. In 2018, one of his swimming pool paintings sold for nearly £70m at auction - a record for a living artist.
Some of his best-known works included The Splash, A Bigger Splash and Portrait Of An Artist (Pool With Two Figures).
Following Hockney's death, King Charles said he and Queen Camilla had been "greatly saddened" to learn of the death of "a giant of the world of art and painting, a Yorkshireman through and through, and a dear friend and inspiration to so many".
Artist Dame Tracey Emin said she felt privileged to have known Hockney, describing him as "a great artist and a wonderful man, who with the power of art changed the perception of Britishness. A proud chain-smoking homosexual, who flew the flag higher than any other British artist."
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was saddened to hear of the death of "one of Britain's most celebrated artists".
An exhibition of Hockney's work is currently taking place until August at Serpentine Galleries in London's Kensington Gardens.
Two exhibitions are due to be held next year to mark what would have been David Hockney's 90th birthday. Tate Modern will stage a multimedia installation, while Tate Britain will host a exhibition spanning his career.
Bolton said the upcoming memorials were "in accordance with David's wishes", and that the details of his funeral had not been publicly disclosed in the interest of his loved ones' privacy.
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