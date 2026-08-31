Luex Healthcare launches children’s health education book series with Luey the Lion

New initiative combines children’s health education, literacy and community development.

Luex Healthcare has launched a new children’s health education book series featuring its beloved mascot, Luey the Lion, as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering trusted and valued healthcare while contributing meaningfully to community development.

Published by AMPLE Publications in the United States of America and scheduled for worldwide distribution, the series uses engaging, age-appropriate stories to introduce children to important health and wellbeing topics, including personal hygiene, healthy eating, physical activity, germ prevention, emotional wellbeing and positive health choices.

Through the adventures of Luey the Lion, the books are designed to make health education accessible, enjoyable and relevant to young readers, helping children develop healthy habits and an understanding of the importance of taking care of themselves and others.

Luex Healthcare said the initiative reflects its broader belief that healthcare extends beyond the treatment of illness to encompass education, prevention and community development.

“Delivering trusted and valued healthcare means more than providing products and treatment. It also means empowering people with knowledge and helping children understand the importance of healthy choices from an early age. Through Luey the Lion, we hope to make health education engaging, memorable and accessible to children while creating meaningful impact in the communities where we operate.”

From Every Book to Community Impact

Beyond health education, the Luey the Lion series has been designed to contribute to tangible community development.

Proceeds from the books will support Luex Healthcare’s community-impact programmes, including the construction of boreholes in underserved communities, the expansion and improvement of hospital pharmacy facilities, and other initiatives aimed at helping create safer, healthier and more resilient communities.

The initiative therefore seeks to create impact on two complementary levels: educating children to make healthier choices while generating resources that can contribute to practical healthcare and community infrastructure.

Luey the Lion: A New Ambassador for Children’s Health

As the face of the series, Luey the Lion will serve as Luex Healthcare’s children’s health education ambassador, helping to bring health and wellness messages to young audiences in a way that is fun, relatable and easy to understand.

Future activities under the initiative are expected to include school engagements, community health education campaigns, interactive learning activities and other programmes focused on children and families.

Through its partnership with AMPLE Publications, Luex Healthcare also aims to take these health education messages beyond Ghana, reaching children and families in communities around the world.

The Luey the Lion initiative represents a convergence of healthcare, education, literacy and community development—using the simple power of a children's storybook to encourage healthier choices while supporting initiatives that can improve lives.

With every story, Luey the Lion aims to teach a healthy lesson. With every book, Luex Healthcare aims to help build a healthier community.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.