Madam Rebecca Markai Dickson aka Becky Becks

Audio By Carbonatix
Nii Ayinsah Sasraku III (Dzasetse and Acting Mantse of Plerno and Chairman, Ngleshie Alata Paramount Stool Council), Alfred Alexander Quarcoo Tagoe, Mrs. Victoria Naa Ardua Ammah, Madam Gloria Mannaa Adaawa Tagoe, Naa Ananaa I, Naa Odey II (Plerno Manye), Nii Nunoo I, Charles Akuetteh Tackie, Felix Nii Arde Tackie, Nii Teiko I, Nana Attakorah I, Nii Tackie I (Principal Elders of Nii Arde Nkpa WE), Nii Tackie Owuowuo IV (Korle Gonno Mantse), Nii Odoi III (Korle Gonno Dzasetse), Naa Ardua Okropong I (Korle Gonno Manye), Nii Ansah Sasraku I (Head of Family Korle Gonno), Nii Offei III (Kokrobite Mantse), Allied Families of Kokrobite, Tackieman (Tuba) and Langma, the entire membership of the Ngleshie Alata Paramount Stool Council and the Traditional Council, the Amadu Tsoshishi Families, Joseph Ablorh Mills (Head of Family), Magnus Allotey Family, Enoch Tetteh Family, Mr. Jim Laryea (Head of Hammond Family), and Mr. E. A. Bulley regret to announce the death of their beloved,
MADAM REBECCA MARKAI DICKSON aka – People / Becky Becks
The sad event occurred on June 6, 2026, at Adjiringanor, Accra.
CHILDREN
• Mildred J. Dede Tetteh
• Alfred Nii Akpene Tetteh (Late)
• Patience Korkor Tetteh
• Phoebe Mavis Kweki Quaynor
• Leslie Kwete Quaynor
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS AS FOLLOWS
There will be no wake-keeping.
FILE PAST
Thursday, 30th July, 2026
Time: 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM
BURIAL SERVICE
Thursday, 30th July, 2026
Time: 8:30 AM
Venue: Trinity Presbyterian Church
17th Street, Dansoman Estate
Accra (Near Keep-Fit Roundabout)
Interment: Private Burial
Dress Code: Black & White
FINAL FUNERAL RITE
St. Margaret Mary Hall
Dansoman, Accra
Behind Keep-Fit Roundabout
THANKSGIVING SERVICE
Date: Sunday, 2 August, 2026
Time: 8:00 AM
Venue: Trinity Presbyterian Church
17th Street, Dansoman Estate
Accra (Near Keep-Fit Roundabout)
Dress Code: All White
All well-wishers and sympathizers are cordially invited.
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