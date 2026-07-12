Madam Rebecca Markai Dickson aka Becky Becks

Nii Ayinsah Sasraku III (Dzasetse and Acting Mantse of Plerno and Chairman, Ngleshie Alata Paramount Stool Council), Alfred Alexander Quarcoo Tagoe, Mrs. Victoria Naa Ardua Ammah, Madam Gloria Mannaa Adaawa Tagoe, Naa Ananaa I, Naa Odey II (Plerno Manye), Nii Nunoo I, Charles Akuetteh Tackie, Felix Nii Arde Tackie, Nii Teiko I, Nana Attakorah I, Nii Tackie I (Principal Elders of Nii Arde Nkpa WE), Nii Tackie Owuowuo IV (Korle Gonno Mantse), Nii Odoi III (Korle Gonno Dzasetse), Naa Ardua Okropong I (Korle Gonno Manye), Nii Ansah Sasraku I (Head of Family Korle Gonno), Nii Offei III (Kokrobite Mantse), Allied Families of Kokrobite, Tackieman (Tuba) and Langma, the entire membership of the Ngleshie Alata Paramount Stool Council and the Traditional Council, the Amadu Tsoshishi Families, Joseph Ablorh Mills (Head of Family), Magnus Allotey Family, Enoch Tetteh Family, Mr. Jim Laryea (Head of Hammond Family), and Mr. E. A. Bulley regret to announce the death of their beloved,

MADAM REBECCA MARKAI DICKSON aka – People / Becky Becks

The sad event occurred on June 6, 2026, at Adjiringanor, Accra.

CHILDREN

• Mildred J. Dede Tetteh

• Alfred Nii Akpene Tetteh (Late)

• Patience Korkor Tetteh

• Phoebe Mavis Kweki Quaynor

• Leslie Kwete Quaynor

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS AS FOLLOWS

There will be no wake-keeping.

FILE PAST

Thursday, 30th July, 2026

Time: 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM

BURIAL SERVICE

Thursday, 30th July, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM

Venue: Trinity Presbyterian Church

17th Street, Dansoman Estate

Accra (Near Keep-Fit Roundabout)

Interment: Private Burial

Dress Code: Black & White

FINAL FUNERAL RITE

St. Margaret Mary Hall

Dansoman, Accra

Behind Keep-Fit Roundabout

THANKSGIVING SERVICE

Date: Sunday, 2 August, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM

Venue: Trinity Presbyterian Church

17th Street, Dansoman Estate

Accra (Near Keep-Fit Roundabout)

Dress Code: All White

All well-wishers and sympathizers are cordially invited.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.