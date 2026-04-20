Man fined GH¢2400 over derogatory remarks against Akim Oda MP 

The Akim Swedru Circuit Court in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region has fined a 37‑year‑old man GH¢2,400 for making derogatory remarks against the Akim Oda MP.

The Court also ordered Emmanuel Oppong Krah to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for three years.

Krah, a security man at Sentuo Oil Refinery, pleaded guilty to three charges: offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace, publication of false news, and threat of death.

He would serve a three‑year jail term if he fails to pay the fine.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Samuel Delight Yeboah told the Court, presided over by Akosua Atta Nyarko, that on March 14, 2026, at about 1501 hours, the accused published false and offensive statements on a WhatsApp group platform known as “Hot Issues.”

He said the accused made derogatory remarks about Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the MP, describing his speech in demeaning terms.

The prosecutor said Krah further alleged that radio stations owned by the MP were engaged in illegal electricity connections and failed to pay for power consumed.

According to Chief Inspector Yeboah, the publication circulated widely within the community, causing public concern and disaffection.

Mr Maxwell Anti, the General Manager of the radio stations, who was also accused of bribing officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana, therefore lodged a complaint with the Akim Oda Police.

The prosecutor said investigations, including engagements with officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana, established that the allegations made by the accused were false and baseless.

On April 17, 2026, the police arrested Krah and arraigned him before the Court.

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