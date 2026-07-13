Man Utd sign £48m Santos and close in on Tielemans

Audio By Carbonatix
Manchester United have completed the £48m signing of Brazil international Andrey Santos from Chelsea and are in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans as they try to revamp their midfield.
It has also been confirmed United's plan to sign Ederson from Atalanta for £35m has been scrapped for now after a medical highlighted an injury-related issue.
United agreed a fee with Chelsea for Santos last week, and the 22-year-old has now completed his medical and signed a deal to June 2031, with the option to extend for a further year.
"Andrey is an outstanding midfielder with excellent technical qualities and the ability to impact the game at both ends of the pitch," said director of football Jason Wilcox.
"He was a key target for us in an important position.
"Despite already having extensive experience , leadership abilities and proving his talent at the highest level, Andrey still has enormous potential to develop further, and we cannot wait to see him flourish at Manchester United."
Santos was part of the Chelsea squad that won the Club World Cup in 2025 and played the club 43 times last season.
He said he was "really excited" to play under United boss Michael Carrick - a former England midfielder.
"Everything about Manchester United is special," he said. "It is an incredible feeling to join a club that some of my biggest idols have represented.
"As a midfielder, I am really excited to have the opportunity to learn from Michael Carrick. He is the perfect coach to help me take the next step in my career and push to achieve my dreams.
"Everybody told me about how ambitious the club is and the amazing environment that has been created here. I know just how strong the squad is and I cannot wait to fight together to compete for the biggest trophies."
Latest Stories
-
What Is Wrong with Us? The children are not failing us. They are following us.
15 minutes
-
California leads lawsuit to block Paramount Warner Bros mega merger
39 minutes
-
EU announces restrictions on trading Sudanese gold
48 minutes
-
Four giants. One crown. The World Cup reaches its defining moment.
1 hour
-
YouTube still recommending eating disorder videos to teens, research finds
6 hours
-
Trump reinstates Iran port blockade and vows 20% charge on cargo passing through Hormuz
6 hours
-
National Chief Imam mourns Yaa Naa Abukari II, hails him as a symbol of unity and integrity
7 hours
-
Ghana Medical Trust Fund reviews Cape Coast Teaching Hospital partnership to deliver better care
7 hours
-
Lawra Assembly pledges urgent renovation of traditional council office following GH₵130,000 logistics donation
7 hours
-
Ghana declares first Child Labour-Free Zones in Ashanti, Western North with JICA support
7 hours
-
Classroom tears to boardroom fears: One technique that saves both
7 hours
-
Queenmother completes Upper West tour to promote shea conservation, women’s economic empowerment
7 hours
-
Miracles Aboagye arrest: ‘Bail terms cruel and oppressive’ – Atta Akyea slams EOCO
7 hours
-
GNFS rescues trapped victim after Kpetoe-Sarakope road collision
7 hours
-
Brogya Genfi calls for stronger government-Zoomlion partnership to restore flood-hit communities
8 hours