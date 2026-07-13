Man Utd sign £48m Santos and close in on Tielemans

Manchester United have completed the £48m signing of Brazil international Andrey Santos from Chelsea and are in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans as they try to revamp their midfield.

It has also been confirmed United's plan to sign Ederson from Atalanta for £35m has been scrapped for now after a medical highlighted an injury-related issue.

United agreed a fee with Chelsea for Santos last week, and the 22-year-old has now completed his medical and signed a deal to June 2031, with the option to extend for a further year.

"Andrey is an outstanding midfielder with excellent technical qualities and the ability to impact the game at both ends of the pitch," said director of football Jason Wilcox.

"He was a key target for us in an important position.

"Despite already having extensive experience , leadership abilities and proving his talent at the highest level, Andrey still has enormous potential to develop further, and we cannot wait to see him flourish at Manchester United."

Santos was part of the Chelsea squad that won the Club World Cup in 2025 and played the club 43 times last season.

He said he was "really excited" to play under United boss Michael Carrick - a former England midfielder.

"Everything about Manchester United is special," he said. "It is an incredible feeling to join a club that some of my biggest idols have represented.

"As a midfielder, I am really excited to have the opportunity to learn from Michael Carrick. He is the perfect coach to help me take the next step in my career and push to achieve my dreams.

"Everybody told me about how ambitious the club is and the amazing environment that has been created here. I know just how strong the squad is and I cannot wait to fight together to compete for the biggest trophies."

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