Cunha gives Man Utd win at Chelsea to boost Champions League hopes

Manchester United took a massive stride towards securing a return to the Champions League as Matheus Cunha's first-half goal proved enough to beat out-of-form Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's own hopes of a place at European club football's top table are in peril as they suffered a fourth Premier League defeat in a row for only the second time this century and were jeered off at the final whistle.

They have failed to score in any of those losses and have not found the net since 4 March.

Yet Chelsea will wonder how they managed to extend that sorry record.

Three times - through Estevao Willian, who went off with his second hamstring injury in a month after 16 minutes, Liam Delap and Wesley Fofana - Liam Rosenior's side saw chances come back off the woodwork.

The home side had more possession, shots, and shots on target. Their expected goals (xG) was also higher.

But it was the visitors who came away with the points as Bruno Fernandes' cutback was clinically dispatched by Cunha's first-time strike.

It was Fernandes' 18th assist in the league this season, two short of equalling the Premier League record.

United fans celebrated only a second league win at Stamford Bridge since 2002 almost as enthusiastically as they booed Alejandro Garnacho on his first appearance against his old club.

The home supporters broke into a "we want our Chelsea back" chant, although Mason Mount's introduction for the latter stages gave them someone to jeer as well.

Chelsea went into the match after another protest against the club's ownership, with more than 500 supporters chanting against the regime as they marched alongside fans of French club Strasbourg, part of the same multi-club group.

On the pitch, Chelsea started brightly but soon ran into an increasing problem: scoring goals.

This latest defeat means it has been almost six and a half hours since Chelsea last scored, in the 4-1 win at Aston Villa.

In the Premier League, Chelsea have lost five of their past six games, have not won at home in five matches and have won only one of their past eight matches.

It is their sixth home defeat in the league this season, including three in a row, and only in 1994-95 have they lost more games at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have failed to score in each of their past four defeats, their joint longest such barren run since 1912.

Regular starting striker Joao Pedro was ruled out before kick-off with a minor quadriceps injury, while Estevao being forced off compounded the difficulty.

Those called upon have struggled for form, and again failed to deliver in what was close to a must-win match for Chelsea if they were to maintain realistic hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Substitute striker Delap extended his goal drought to 20 games, winger Pedro Neto is without a goal in nine matches across all competitions, Cole Palmer has now gone seven games without scoring, and Estevao's effort against League Two Port Vale two games ago remains his only recent goal. The teenager has not scored in the league since January.

His replacement, summer signing Garnacho, who arrived from United for £40m, has not scored a league goal since October.

As well as the three efforts that hit the woodwork, Enzo Fernandez and Palmer wasted presentable chances.

What was once Chelsea's main strength - scoring goals - has become their biggest weakness at the most critical stage of the season.

There remains criticism of the club's goalkeepers and the quality of their defensive options, and questions about how the season has come to a halt when Liam Rosenior has had free midweeks to improve the club's fortunes on the pitch.

However, most of the anger has been directed at the ownership, despite co-owner Behdad Eghbali saying in a rare interview this week that mistakes had been made in recruitment and that more experience may be needed in the league's youngest squad.

Even star midfielder Moises Caicedo renewing his contract cannot detract from a bleak picture at Stamford Bridge.

Those chants of "we want our Chelsea back" went from the streets outside the stadium into the stands during the second half, and the team were booed off at the final whistle.

United manager Michael Carrick went into this game with so many questions to answer.

His side had won once in four games and suffered a shock home defeat by Leeds last time out.

Carrick discovered in the build-up to the game that, in addition to the injured Matthijs de Ligt and suspended Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, he would be without a fourth central defender in Leny Yoro, who suffered a minor problem in training.

It meant pairing 19-year-old Ayden Heaven with Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui, normally a full-back, in central defence.

They both responded magnificently in a team performance that could not be described as aesthetically pleasing but contained all the togetherness, solidity and determination needed in a run-in.

Yet again, though, Fernandes made the decisive contribution.

The skipper has his detractors, but the people who are paid to pick the teams he plays for would not be without him.

His awareness is unmatched in this incarnation of United and it is not a stretch to say his impact on the club exceeds that of any single individual since manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Indeed, it would now be a surprise if Fernandes did not break the Premier League assists record and, with his contract about to enter its final year, the pressure will soon come on the club's powerbrokers to come up with a deal befitting his status.

Chelsea's next game is at Brighton in the league on Tuesday, before they play Leeds in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on 26 April.

United do not play until after both those fixtures, against Brentford at Old Trafford on 27 April.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.