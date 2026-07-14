Miracles GH¢50m bail: Investigative bodies behaving as if they’re superior to the courts -Suame MP

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko, has criticised the bail conditions imposed by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on former government official Dennis Aboagye, describing them as excessive and unfair.
His comments come after EOCO granted Mr Aboagye bail set at GH¢50 million with three sureties in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged financial misconduct.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, Mr Darko, who is a member of the Minority in Parliament, argued that bail is intended to ensure an accused person appears before court when required, and should not serve as a form of punishment.
He accused investigative bodies of acting as though they have powers above the courts by setting conditions that, in his view, are difficult for suspects to meet.
“These investigative bodies, the EOCO and others, they are behaving as if they are better than the court. Please don’t do that. WE don’t give these kinds of conditions,” he stated.
He called for fairness and restraint in handling investigations, warning against what he described as a “witch-hunt” in the fight against alleged corruption.
He also questioned the decision to demand such a high financial guarantee and property security from a person who has only been accused and not convicted.
The Suame MP argued that courts usually consider factors such as the nature of the accused person, the circumstances of the case, and the likelihood of appearing for trial before granting bail.
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