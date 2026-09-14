Mr. Aloysius Kwesi Acquah Snr aka Kwesi Anfo

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Twidan Ebusua of Nkowdwo and Cape Coast, Ebusua Panyin Yaw Asiedu, Nana Henmaa Ama Kweewa II, Nana Motwey IV of Nkowdwo, Nana Dadzie (Mankrado of Amoyaw), Nana Amoyaw Il of Amoyaw, Obaapanyin Adjoa Kwajesiwa, Ebusuabaatan, Mad. Rita Awere (Suwaley), Ebusuabaatan Nana Betsie Brothers and Sisters, Mrs Georgina Abraham and Children, Mad. Charlotte Serwah Bannerman (Accra), Mad. Cecilia Hackman of Cape Coast (Fofo), Mad. Lucy Dadzie Araba Besse, Mad. Mercy Koomson, Prof. Fred Adei of Australia, William and Frank McKenzie Skues, JJ Hammond Briggs, Andrews (Dada), Classpeter families of Cape Coast, Kumasi and Accra, Joans family of Accra, Aubyn Family of Cape Coast and Accra, Acquah Brothers and Sister of Anomabo, Saltpond and Cape Coast
Announce the transition of their Beloved Mr Aloysius Kwesi Acquah Snr. a.k.a. Kwesi Anfo.
Funeral Arrangements are as follows:
There’ll be no Wake-Keeping
Saturday 17th October 2026:
9:00am – Burial Service at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cape Coast.
Final Funeral Rites will be at the church grounds
Dress Code: Black
Sunday 18th October 2026:
7:30am: Thanksgiving Service at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cape Coast.
Dress Code: Black and White
Siblings: Mrs Rita Awere, J.J. Hammond, Andrews Essibu Samson, William McKenzie Skues, Frank McKenzie Skues.
Children: Nana Kojo Korsah, Bellona Doris Acquah, Aloysius Kweku Acquah, Jane Frances Acquah, Sylvester Kobina Acquah.
Grandchildren: 8
Nieces & Nephews: Nana Abraham, Babara Walker, Vida Adjowa Kwofie, T.T. Nettey, Nii Nettey, Sarko Nettey, Ewurasi Kakraba, Akua Twiba, Richard, Kent, Gifty, Irene, Richard (King) Jnr. Brothers and Sisters, Jennifer, Nana Abraham, Araba Abraham, Nana Mbrah & Michael, Nana Ama, Ekua Aggreyfynn & Abigail Aggreyfynn, Paa Takyie Mensah Dadzie and Sisters.
All are cordially invited.
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