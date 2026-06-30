Mrs Joy Otabil loses mother

Audio By Carbonatix
OFFICIAL FAMILY ANNOUNCEMENT
The Bonney and Addo families announce with deep sadness the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Mrs. Evelyn Naa Otua Addo, who peacefully entered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, June 28.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Mr. J. S. Addo (former Governor, Bank of Ghana); two daughters (Mrs Joy Otabil and Mrs. Genevieve Naa-Aku Nettey); seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
The family will announce visitation details and all other arrangements in due course.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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