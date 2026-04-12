MTN Momo staff walk to promote wellness and fitness

Audio By Carbonatix
Staff of MobileMoney Fintech LTD (MMFL), the newly merged mobile money business structurally separate and independent of MTN’s core telecom business, on Saturday embarked on a spirited health walk aimed at promoting fitness and a healthy lifestyle.
The “MMFL Staff Wellness Walk” spanning 8 kilometres began at Ayi Mensah and proceeded up the mountains at a steady pace, with participants energised by a vibrant brass band to the finish point at Peduase Lodge, where the event was climaxed with some high-octane aerobic sessions.
MMFL, rebranded from MobileMoney Limited (MMlL) effective March 31, is a standalone entity that now operates all MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) services, focusing on scaling fintech growth while complying with regulatory requirements.
Over 80 staff members of MMFL took part in the early morning walk to challenge staff to maintain a healthy lifestyle and keep fit for the year ahead, as well as to inculcate teamwork and togetherness.
Speaking to journalists after the aerobic sessions at the Peduase Lodge, Dzifa Romano Mensah, Head of Human Resources at MMFL, said the initiative was to empower staff to maximise efficient services to their customers.
She indicated that similar exercises are planned for the latter part of the year to drive wellness and superior customer service.
“This is not just about keeping us safe but also ensuring that we are performing and delivering when it comes to our business,” Mrs Mensah said.
“It’s definitely been worth it and amazing. Not just the walking but holding each other because our strengths are different, and that’s the power of teamwork. We are also a family because MMFL brings us all together,” she said.
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