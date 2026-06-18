National

NACOC intensifies anti-drug operations with search and public education at Accra bus terminals

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  18 June 2026 6:27pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has stepped up its efforts to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse by carrying out a large-scale search and public education exercise at major bus terminals across Accra.

The operation, held on Thursday, June 18, was led by NACOC's Canine (K9) Unit in collaboration with the Education and Prevention Department, with support from the Tactical Deployment Unit (TDU).

It formed part of the activities marking this year's World Drug Day celebrations at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The exercise began at 4:30 a.m. at the State Transport Company (STC) main station, where officers conducted thorough searches of passengers, luggage and vehicles before departure.

The team later extended the operation to the STC Circle Branch, the 2 PM Express Station and the Neoplan Station.

According to NACOC, the exercise was designed not only to intercept illicit drugs and prevent their movement through the public transport system but also to educate travellers on the dangers of drug abuse and the legal consequences of narcotics-related offences.

As part of the outreach, officers from the Education and Prevention Department engaged passengers in interactive discussions, offering practical advice on travel safety and raising awareness about drug-related issues.

The sessions also gave travellers the opportunity to ask questions and receive first-hand information from NACOC personnel.

Transport operators, including drivers and loaders, were also screened for drug use during the operation. Individuals who tested positive received counselling and guidance, reflecting NACOC's commitment to prevention, treatment and rehabilitation alongside law enforcement.

The Commission said the exercise is an important step in protecting public transport hubs from being exploited for drug trafficking while strengthening public awareness of the risks associated with narcotic substances.

NACOC reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying enforcement, education and prevention initiatives across the country as part of its broader strategy to build a safer and drug-free society.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group