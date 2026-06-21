NCPTA backs ban on extravagant school graduations, calls for return to discipline, character building

The National Council of Parent Teacher Associations (NCPTA) has thrown its full support behind the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES) directive banning extravagant and profit-driven graduation ceremonies in pre-tertiary schools.

It described the move as a necessary step towards restoring discipline, modesty and character formation in Ghana's educational system.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Gapson Kofi Raphael, the council stressed that schools were established not only to impart academic knowledge but also to nurture responsible citizens grounded in strong moral values.

"The NCPTA fully endorses the Ministry of Education and GES directive banning extravagant, profit-driven graduations in pre-tertiary schools. This is not a fight against celebration. It is a fight to restore the soul and purpose of our schools," the statement said.

According to the council, the growing trend of lavish graduation ceremonies at the kindergarten and primary school levels promotes materialism and entitlement among children at the expense of values such as humility, discipline and service.

The NCPTA argued that such ceremonies often send the wrong message to pupils by equating success with expensive gowns, applause and pageantry rather than hard work, good character and academic achievement.

"Extravagant KG and Primary 6 graduations teach vanity, not values. They teach children that success equals gowns, applause and spending, not character, humility and service," the statement noted.

The association further linked rising cases of indiscipline in schools to what it described as a gradual abandonment of communal values and character training.

"When a child learns entitlement at age five, we should not be surprised when SHS students riot, defy teachers and disrespect authority at age 17 or 18. We are reaping what we sow," it added.

The council called for graduation ceremonies to be restricted to terminal levels such as Junior High School, Senior High School, Senior High Technical School and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Level 3 programmes.

It proposed that all school ceremonies be held during school hours in regular school uniforms, without gowns, vendors or additional charges imposed on parents beyond approved PTA dues.

Instead of elaborate celebrations, the NCPTA encouraged schools to organise cultural displays, Ghanaian proverb recitals, Bible and Quran readings, and TVET skills demonstrations to showcase students' achievements.

The association also urged parents, particularly fathers, to take a more active role in the moral upbringing of their children.

"Parents are the first school. Correct at home before teachers correct in class. Fathers must set boundaries, not just pay bills," the statement emphasised.

Additionally, the NCPTA called for a mandatory review of graduation practices across all pre-tertiary schools, with compliance reports submitted to education authorities, community leaders and PTA executives to ensure alignment with national policy and Ghanaian cultural values.

The council further encouraged parents and schools to redirect resources typically spent on graduation ceremonies towards educational materials, apprenticeships, counselling services and other initiatives that directly support student development.

Warning about the long-term consequences of prioritising pageantry over values, the NCPTA said Ghana's challenges with indiscipline, examination malpractice, violence, drug abuse and disrespect for authority stem partly from neglecting the communal responsibility of raising children.

"Choose discipline over decoration. Choose correction over clout. Choose character over gowns. That is how we build Ghana, one responsible citizen at a time," the statement concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.