Nepal flood losses estimated at $2.56 billion, official says

Property, housing and infrastructure worth at least $2.56 billion were damaged in Nepal's catastrophic floods last week, the country's disaster authority chief told Reuters on Friday.

The ​estimated cost of early recovery in the first ​four months to ​build roads, temporary shelters, and provide ‌drinking water and electricity would be around $52.6 million (7.95 billion Nepalese ​rupees), ​Dharma Raj Upreti, chief of the ​National Disaster Risk ​Reduction ⁠and Management Authority, said.

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