Nepal flood losses estimated at $2.56 billion, official says

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Property, housing and infrastructure worth at least $2.56 billion were damaged in Nepal's catastrophic floods last week, the country's disaster authority chief told Reuters on Friday.
The estimated cost of early recovery in the first four months to build roads, temporary shelters, and provide drinking water and electricity would be around $52.6 million (7.95 billion Nepalese rupees), Dharma Raj Upreti, chief of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, said.
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