New Fellowship launches in Ghana to equip youth with U.S.-accredited online degrees and global career skills

A new pan-African education initiative has been launched in Ghana to prepare young people for global careers through a combination of online university education, leadership mentorship, and artificial intelligence-focused skills training.

The programme, called the NextGen Africa Workforce Fellowship, has been introduced by Nexford University, a U.S.-based fully online institution. It is designed to equip young Africans with globally relevant skills for an evolving, AI-driven labour market.

The Fellowship integrates a 100% online, U.S.-accredited Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) with structured mentorship from prominent African leaders, including individuals who have served in government, global institutions, and business leadership roles.

Confirmed mentors include Oby Ezekwesili, former Vice President of the World Bank and Nigeria’s former Minister of Education; Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former President of Mauritius; Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former Deputy President of South Africa and former Executive Director of UN Women; media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo; youth civic leader Rinu Oduala; and public finance advocate Oluseun Onigbinde.

Nexford said it already has a growing learner and graduate base in Ghana, with increasing enrolment from across the country.

The launch comes amid broader concerns about youth unemployment and underemployment in Africa, even as the continent is projected to become a major contributor to global workforce growth. The programme argues that many young people enter the labour market without the skills required to compete internationally.

A recent Nexford and Jobberman report cited in the announcement indicates that 55% of advertised roles in Ghana now require a Bachelor’s degree, while access to higher education remains limited for many. It further states that degree holders earn over 300% more than those with only a high school education.

At the same time, the Fellowship highlights the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence, which is reshaping job requirements and increasing demand for digital literacy, adaptability, and globally relevant competencies.

“This is not just about access to education,” said Fadl Al Tarzi, Chief Executive Officer of Nexford University. “Africa is entering a defining decade. Talent is not the constraint—preparation is. As AI reshapes industries globally, young Africans need both the skills and the exposure to compete and lead from the start of their careers.”

The Fellowship enables participants to pursue Nexford’s fully online BBA while working and learning simultaneously. The curriculum integrates AI-relevant and digital skills, alongside structured exposure to leadership engagement and executive insights.

To expand access, Nexford has committed US$5 million in scholarships to support participation. This reduces the cost to as low as approximately US$60 per month, aimed at removing financial barriers for high-potential students.

The university reports that 97% of its graduates are either employed or actively advancing their careers.

“Africa does not lack talent,” said ObyEzekwesili. “What we must build intentionally is leadership capacity. This Fellowship focuses on preparation, discipline, and responsibility—raising a generation that is truly ready to lead.”

Nexford’s degrees are recognised by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), ensuring local validation alongside international accreditation.

The NextGen Africa Workforce Fellowship is described as highly selective, with limited spaces per cohort. Applications are currently open and will be reviewed on a rolling basis, with the first cohort expected to begin in June.

Applications can be submitted via: hub.nexford.edu/nextgen-africa-workforce

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