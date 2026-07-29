NHIA CEO Victor Bampoe advocates strategic communication to improve public health outcomes

The CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, has called for stronger collaboration between public relations professionals and the health sector to improve public health outcomes and combat misinformation.

Speaking at the PR Dialogue held as part of the World Public Relations Day Festival 2026, Dr Bampoe said effective communication has become an indispensable tool in healthcare delivery, helping to influence public behaviour, promote preventive care and strengthen confidence in health systems.

"In healthcare, communication can be just as important as medicine itself. It empowers people with the knowledge to make informed health decisions, combats misinformation, encourages preventive care, and builds public confidence in health systems and institutions," he said.

According to him, achieving Universal Health Coverage extends beyond financing healthcare and requires sustained public engagement through accurate, timely and accessible information.

"At the National Health Insurance Authority, we recognise that achieving Universal Health Coverage goes beyond financing healthcare.

"It also requires engaging people, listening to communities, and providing timely, accurate and accessible information that enables every Ghanaian to take charge of their health."

Dr Bampoe reiterated that the NHIA's partnership with this year's World PR Day Festival through the "60 Seconds of Wellness" campaign reflects the Authority's commitment to promoting preventive healthcare and encouraging healthier lifestyles.

“This initiative will provide participants with practical wellness messages throughout the festival, reinforcing the importance of small but consistent actions in maintaining good health,” he indicated.

Dr Bampoe urged communication professionals to use their influence responsibly by promoting credible health information and challenging misinformation.

"As communication professionals, you are among the most trusted voices in society. The stories you tell, the messages you amplify, and the conversations you shape have the power to influence attitudes and drive positive social change."

He also encouraged Ghanaians to prioritise their wellbeing by scheduling regular medical check-ups, staying physically active, paying attention to their mental health and keeping their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) membership active to ensure continued access to quality healthcare.

Dr Bampoe stressed that stronger partnerships between the communications profession and the health sector are essential to building a healthier, better-informed and more resilient Ghana.

The PR Dialogue formed part of the World PR Day Festival 2026, organised by Global Media Alliance, and brought together communication professionals, students and industry leaders to discuss the evolving role of public relations under the theme, "Reimagining PR."

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