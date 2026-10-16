Africa

Nigeria’s inflation rate eases slightly but still a worry for many citizens

Source: Reuters  
  16 October 2026 2:06am
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Nigeria's headline inflation rate slowed slightly last month, data showed on Thursday, but it remains stuck around 15% in annual terms and is a concern for many citizens months before a national election.

Consumer inflation was 14.63% year-on-year in September, down from 15.39% in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Food inflation was largely unchanged at 19.59% in September, up from 19.57% in August.

Stubborn price pressures are a ​test for President Bola Tinubu ahead of January's election, when he ​will seek a final four-year term.

"The common man is suffering. Everything has skyrocketed," Michael Udoariri, a 44-year-old who works in an insurance company and is ​a father of three, told Reuters at a bus stop ​in Lagos while waiting to go to work.

He said soaring fuel costs had ‌forced ⁠him to stop driving and switch to public transport.

The central bank surprised investors last month with a 350-basis-point interest rate cut to 23%, saying that market rates had diverged from its benchmark rate and that previous tightening measures had proven effective.

Tinubu took office in 2023 and implemented a series of economic reforms, such as cutting petrol subsidies and devaluing the currency, to boost ​economic growth and bolster public finances.

But those reforms also spurred a cost-of-living crisis.

Economic growth has picked up, coming in at about 4.4% year-on-year in the ⁠second ​quarter, but it remains well below ​the 7% annual rate Tinubu has targeted by 2027.

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