No to carbon greenwashing – Annoh-Dompreh calls for tough standards

Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Frank Annoh-Dompreh has urged the government to adopt strict standards for Ghana’s emerging carbon credit market, warning that the country must reject low-quality projects and prevent what he described as carbon “greenwashing.”

Delivering a statement on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, the Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said Ghana had made significant progress by establishing the Ghana Carbon Market Office under the Environmental Protection Authority.

He said the country already has the institutional framework to support international carbon trading and has begun registering mitigation projects across the energy, agriculture, forestry and transport sectors.

He, however, argued that the carbon market must be treated as a national development tool rather than simply a marketplace for emissions trading.

“The carbon credit market must not be treated merely as a trading platform for emissions reductions. It must be treated as a national development instrument,” he said.

According to him, Ghana’s strategy must focus on “real national value” by delivering genuine emissions reductions, community benefits and private-sector investment.

Annoh-Dompreh said government must first provide greater policy certainty by simplifying the rules governing the sector. He called for transparent approval processes, predictable timelines and clear distinctions between the different categories of carbon market transactions.

He also warned that every carbon deal must protect Ghana’s long-term climate interests.

“Carbon credits are not ordinary commodities,” he said, stressing that they are directly linked to Ghana’s climate commitments, biodiversity, land rights and future development space.

“We must not sell cheap today what we may need tomorrow to meet our own NDC targets,” he cautioned.

The Minority Chief Whip expressed concern about credibility problems that have affected global carbon markets. He said weak projects, inflated environmental claims, double counting and poor engagement with local communities have undermined confidence in carbon credits worldwide.

“Ghana must not become a destination for low-quality carbon projects,” he declared.

He insisted that every project must prove its environmental integrity and guarantee transparent benefit-sharing for communities whose lands, forests and farms support carbon initiatives.

He said local people must be fully consulted before projects begin and should benefit fairly through proper stakeholder engagement, informed participation and accessible grievance mechanisms.

Annoh-Dompreh also called for a stronger pipeline of domestic carbon projects, urging government to prioritise renewable energy, methane reduction, regenerative agriculture, forest restoration, mangrove protection, climate-smart irrigation, public transport, industrial energy efficiency and water purification.

He argued that carbon financing should support Ghana’s job creation, food security, energy transition and local economic development goals.

The Minority Chief Whip further urged government to invest in building Ghanaian expertise in carbon finance instead of relying heavily on foreign consultants. He proposed institutionalising a national carbon finance academy linked to the Carbon Market Office, universities and the private sector.

He also called for a stronger and more transparent Ghana Carbon Registry, faster decision-making across government institutions and better coordination among agencies responsible for the sector.

While encouraging credible investors to enter Ghana’s carbon market, Annoh-Dompreh warned against projects lacking sustainable financing or implementation capacity.

“Our national position should therefore be clear. That Ghana is open for carbon market investment; but only on terms that protect environmental integrity, national interest, community rights, and long-term development,” he said.

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