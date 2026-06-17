Nova Wellness Center celebrates 13 Years of Holistic Healthcare Excellence and Innovation

Nova Wellness Center is celebrating 13 years of redefining holistic healthcare and wellness delivery in Ghana, marking a significant milestone in its journey as one of the country’s leading chiropractic and wellness institutions.

Established in 2013 by renowned chiropractor and wellness entrepreneur Dr Naa Asheley Ashietey, Nova Wellness Center was founded with a vision to provide accessible, patient-centred and non-invasive healthcare solutions to individuals seeking long-term wellness and an improved quality of life.

Over the past 13 years, the clinic has grown from a single wellness facility in Accra into a respected multi-branch wellness brand with operations in Accra and Kumasi, serving thousands of clients across Ghana and beyond.

Known for its integrative approach to healthcare, Nova Wellness Center combines chiropractic care, spinal decompression therapy, physiotherapy, regenerative medicine, massage therapy, nutritional support and wellness education to provide comprehensive treatment solutions tailored to individual patient needs.

The centre has consistently distinguished itself through its commitment to innovation and excellence in wellness care. By investing in advanced non-surgical treatment technologies and evidence-based wellness practices, Nova Wellness Center has played an important role in increasing awareness and acceptance of holistic healthcare in Ghana.

As part of its continued evolution in the wellness space, the organisation has also introduced Nova Viva, a modern wellness initiative focused on longevity, healthy ageing and preventive lifestyle solutions designed to help individuals optimise vitality, wellbeing and long-term health outcomes.

Nova Viva offers a range of advanced wellness and regenerative services, including BrainWave Optimisation Therapy, BioScan Health Analysis, Vital Drip IV Vitamin Infusions, Aesthetic Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy, weight management programmes, medical aesthetics and functional fitness solutions.

Beyond clinical services, Nova Wellness Center remains deeply committed to community wellness and preventive healthcare advocacy. Through corporate wellness programmes, educational campaigns, health outreach initiatives and public wellness events, the organisation continues to promote healthier lifestyles and proactive healthcare practices among individuals, families and institutions.

Speaking on the anniversary milestone, the management of Nova Wellness Center expressed appreciation to clients, partners and staff members whose support and dedication have contributed to the organisation’s sustained growth and impact over the years.

“Celebrating thirteen years is a reflection of our commitment to transforming lives through holistic healthcare, innovation, and compassionate service. We remain focused on empowering individuals to live healthier, more fulfilling lives while advancing wellness standards in Ghana and beyond,” management stated.

Dr Naa Asheley Ashietey also encouraged the public to visit the facility and experience its wellness offerings firsthand.

“We invite individuals, families, corporate organizations, and wellness enthusiasts to tour our facilities, learn more about our services, and discover how preventive and holistic healthcare can improve quality of life,” she said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.