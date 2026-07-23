Nova Wellness CEO urges Ghanaians to embrace simple ‘biohacks’ for better health and longer lives

Founder of Nova Wellness Center, Dr Naa Asheley Ashietey

Founder of Nova Wellness Center, Dr Naa Asheley Ashietey, has urged Ghanaians to adopt simple, cost-free lifestyle habits that can significantly improve their physical and mental wellbeing, arguing that many people overlook basic health practices in favour of more expensive interventions.

Speaking on Joy FM's Ultimate Health with Nortey Dua on Sunday, July 19, Dr Ashietey said she had studied the growing field of biohacking and identified 10 practical lifestyle changes that are readily available to everyone.

According to her, these "biohacks" require little or no financial investment but can have a profound impact on health if practised consistently.

"From following some of the people who have been looking into these biohackers, I've come up with a list of 10 that are at our fingertips. They don't cost any money. They are very basic. If you're able to master these, they will go a long way in helping you. If you are not able to master these, then we can look into the advanced modalities as well," she said.

Dr Ashietey identified exposure to natural sunlight as the first and arguably the most important of the ten lifestyle interventions.

Despite Ghana's tropical climate and abundant sunshine, she observed that many people spend most of their day indoors.

"Here in Ghana, we have lots and lots of sunlight, but most of us wake up, get into our cars, drive to work, stay in the office all day and then drive back home without getting enough sunlight at all," she said.

She encouraged people to spend between 15 and 20 minutes outdoors in the early morning, preferably between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., to support the body's natural production of vitamin D.

According to Dr Ashietey, vitamin D plays a key role in the production of several hormones that regulate important bodily functions.

"Our bodies naturally produce vitamin D when we are exposed to sunlight. Vitamin D is extremely important because it is involved in the production of many hormones, including melatonin, which helps us sleep at night," she explained.

She argued that adequate exposure to morning sunlight may contribute to better sleep quality by supporting the body's natural hormone production.

Dr Ashietey also highlighted the relationship between sunlight and the body's circadian rhythm, the internal clock that regulates sleeping and waking cycles.

"When you wake up and go into the sun, it's almost as if you are telling your body that you're ready to start the day," she said.

"The sunlight activates your metabolism and prepares your body for daytime activity. Then, as the sun goes down, your body naturally begins preparing for rest."

She suggested that insufficient exposure to natural daylight may partly explain the increasing number of people experiencing insomnia and other sleep disorders.

Describing sleep as one of the body's most important biological processes, Dr Ashietey stressed that adults should make it a priority to obtain at least six to seven hours of quality sleep each night, with those on conventional working schedules aiming to be in bed between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

She explained that sleep consists of several stages, each of which performs different restorative functions.

"It's only when you sleep that your brain is able to remove toxins, rejuvenate itself and prepare you for the next day," she said.

Dr Ashietey referred to the brain's glymphatic system, which she described as the mechanism responsible for clearing waste products and toxins that accumulate throughout the day.

She said research has identified an association between chronic insomnia and cognitive conditions, including memory loss, anxiety, depression and Alzheimer's disease.

According to her, studies have found that a significant proportion of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease had previously reported long-term sleep difficulties.

"This is why sleep is so important. We need all the different stages of sleep because that's when the brain carries out its maintenance and repair," she added.

Dr Ashietey also discussed the use of modern wellness technology to evaluate stress levels and biological ageing.

She explained that one of the assessments used at Nova Wellness Center measures heart rate variability, allowing practitioners to determine how effectively the nervous system responds to stress.

The assessment, she said, compares heart function with other body systems and can estimate whether a person's biological age is older or younger than their actual age.

"It tells us how stressed you are, how well your body responds to stress and even whether you are ageing faster or slower biologically compared with your chronological age," she explained.

Recognising that many professions require employees to work overnight, including doctors and nurses, Dr Ashietey said shift workers should adjust their routines while still prioritising sunlight and sleep.

She recommended that those finishing work in the morning spend a short period outdoors before going to bed to support vitamin D production.

She also advised them to spend time outside shortly before sunset to expose themselves to another phase of natural light.

However, she emphasised that creating an appropriate sleeping environment is even more important for people who sleep during the day.

"When you get home, you need to create your own nighttime," she said.

She advised shift workers to keep bedrooms dark and quiet, avoid unnecessary light exposure and minimise distractions from televisions and mobile phones.

"The light from phones keeps your brain active and makes it much more difficult to fall asleep, even when you're tired," she cautioned.

Turning to nutrition, Dr Ashietey discussed intermittent fasting, describing it as a promising approach that has attracted increasing scientific interest.

She said studies suggest intermittent fasting may contribute to weight loss and improvements in metabolic health and has also been explored for its potential role in supporting cellular repair.

"I wouldn't advise people to wake up tomorrow and immediately start intermittent fasting simply because they want to lose weight," she said.

According to her, prolonged fasting without understanding one's health status could place additional stress on the body rather than improve it.

She recommended that anyone considering extended fasting first undergo a thorough health assessment to evaluate factors such as blood pressure, nutritional status and overall metabolic health.

Rather than adopting prolonged fasting periods of 24 or 72 hours, Dr Ashietey suggested a more moderate approach.

"If you have dinner by about 6:00 p.m., avoid snacking and then have breakfast between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., you've already completed about 14 hours of intermittent fasting, much of which happens while you're asleep," she explained.

She said this approach allows individuals to enjoy many of the benefits associated with intermittent fasting without placing excessive strain on the body.

Dr Ashietey encouraged Ghanaians to prioritise simple daily habits before seeking expensive treatments or wellness therapies.

She argued that consistent exposure to natural sunlight, adequate sleep, healthy eating habits and proper stress management provide a strong foundation for long-term health and disease prevention.

According to her, mastering these fundamental lifestyle practices could significantly improve quality of life and reduce the risk of chronic illnesses, making them the most effective and accessible "biohacks" available to the general public.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.