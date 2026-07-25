Final repatriation phase begins as another batch of Ghanaians is expected to leave South Africa

A fresh batch of Ghanaians stranded in South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks is expected to leave the country today, Saturday, July 25, as the government begins the final phase of its mass repatriation exercise.

The final phase of Ghana’s evacuation exercise for citizens affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa begins today, with another batch of Ghanaians expected to return home.

The operation forms part of a broader repatriation programme for nearly 900 Ghanaian nationals who voluntarily registered to leave South Africa after growing concerns over their safety and livelihoods amid attacks targeting foreign nationals.

The latest evacuation follows earlier flights that successfully brought hundreds of Ghanaians back to the country, as authorities move to complete what has been described as the final stage of the emergency repatriation exercise.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, announced the final phase of the operation on July 14, explaining that the move was facilitated through the intervention of the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to concerns over the welfare of affected Ghanaians.

Addressing members of the Ghanaian community in South Africa, Mr Quashie disclosed that about 926 Ghanaians had already been repatriated during the earlier stages of the exercise.

He added that the remaining group of registered individuals would begin returning home from July 25, with flights scheduled to operate in phases until all those who requested assistance have been evacuated.

“We are going to do the final repatriation of close to 900 Ghanaians who have voluntarily given their names here in South Africa that they want to go,” he said.

Mr Quashie noted that once the emergency evacuation programme is concluded, Ghanaians who require assistance to return home will be supported through the country’s regular consular services.

He commended President John Dramani Mahama and Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for supporting the initiative, describing the intervention as a reflection of the government’s commitment to protecting the welfare of Ghanaians abroad.

The evacuation follows weeks of uncertainty among Ghanaian nationals in South Africa after xenophobic attacks created fears over their safety, prompting many to seek refuge and opt for voluntary repatriation.

The situation has also received attention at the highest level of government. President Mahama recently disclosed that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had sent a delegation to Ghana to engage authorities on recurring attacks against foreign nationals.

Speaking during a meeting with African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, July 22, President Mahama said Ghana used the engagement to call for greater transparency and stronger action in addressing the violence.

He stressed that Ghana’s concerns were not aimed at damaging relations with South Africa but rather at ensuring the safety and dignity of African citizens living within the country.

The arrival of the latest batch of evacuees is expected to bring relief to families awaiting the return of their loved ones after a difficult period marked by fear and uncertainty.

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