Nurturing market-ready solutions that create jobs: KIC AgriTech Challenge Pro teams first pitch commenced

The 2026 Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC) AgriTech Challenge Pro has reached another important milestone, with participating teams taking part in their first pitch, marking a significant step in their journey from innovative ideas to viable agribusinesses.

The AgriTech Challenge Pro is designed to support young entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions that address challenges across Ghana’s agricultural and food value chains.

Since the commencement of the programme, participating teams have undergone a series of structured training, coaching and mentorship sessions aimed at strengthening their businesses and preparing them for the realities of the market.

The AgriTech Challenge Pro forms part of the implementation of the Initiative for Youth in Agricultural Transformation (IYAT), a programme of the Mastercard Foundation in partnership with Kosmos Innovation Center Ghana.

A key focus of this year’s AgriTech Challenge Pro has been product development and food innovation, with participants receiving support to transform ideas into practical products and solutions that respond to identified market needs.

Through the programme, teams have been encouraged to test assumptions, understand their customers, refine their products and build solutions with the potential to create jobs and contribute to the growth of Ghana’s agricultural sector.

The teams have also benefited from coaching and technical support from experienced professionals and industry experts.

The coaching sessions have provided entrepreneurs with opportunities to strengthen different aspects of their businesses, including product development, business models, market access, financial management, investor readiness and regulatory considerations.

Speaking on the journey so far, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, Executive Director, KIC highlighted: “KIC remains committed to walking alongside young innovators as they develop their ideas, strengthen their businesses and pursue opportunities within Ghana's agricultural and food ecosystem.”

“KIC programmes go beyond developing business ideas; participants are supported to build the capabilities required to take their innovations from concept to market,” he added.

For KIC, this hands-on approach is intended to ensure that participants are not only able to present compelling business ideas but are also better equipped to understand the challenges involved in building and sustaining an enterprise.

The First Pitch, therefore, represents an opportunity for the teams to demonstrate the progress they have made, communicate their value propositions and receive feedback that can help them further refine their businesses.

While the pitch provides a platform for teams to share their progress, the emphasis remains on the entrepreneurial journey and on developing stronger, more market-oriented businesses.

Following the First Pitch, the participating businesses will undergo a selection process to determine which teams will progress to the Final Pitch stage of the AgriTech Challenge Pro. The selected businesses will be announced after the assessment process is completed.

The journey to the Final Pitch is expected to provide the selected teams with further opportunities to strengthen their products, sharpen their business models and prepare for the next stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

For KIC, the AgriTech Challenge Pro forms part of its broader commitment to empowering young people to use innovation and entrepreneurship to address challenges within Ghana’s agricultural sector.

As the 2026 cohort continues its journey, the programme is demonstrating that building successful agribusinesses requires more than a good idea.

It requires continuous product development, market understanding, technical expertise, mentorship and the right support to turn innovation into sustainable enterprise.

Start-up teams that participated in the pitch include: Food Resilience Ltd, Kebab Masters, Fusham GreenTech, Ecoverse, From Mother’s Kitchen, Nurther Feeds.

Others include: PriFrimps Foods, FeatheryCare, HibiTea, Fitroot, TillMate, PeJaRa Alliance, Angban Life.

The rest of the teams include: SheaTech Innovations, Todeka’s Enterprise, Ecofert, TomaFresh, Vita Gro Naturals, Kilimar Holdings, Halidu Tech, Hot Drops, Girl Farms Hub, Trop Foods.

The First Pitch marks another step in that journey.

The next milestone will be the announcement of the businesses that will advance to the Final Pitch, bringing them closer to the opportunity to further showcase their solutions and demonstrate their potential to contribute to Ghana’s agricultural and food innovation ecosystem.

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