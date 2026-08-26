Okai Mintah declares Effutu winnable for NDC ahead of 2028 general elections

Chairperson of the National Youth Working Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Okai Mintah, has declared the Effutu parliamentary seat winnable for the party in the 2028 general elections.

Mr Mintah made the remarks while addressing branch youth organisers and grassroots supporters in Winneba, where he urged the party’s youth wing to take the lead in building a strong grassroots campaign in the constituency.

He said the NDC could reclaim the seat through early mobilisation, unity and disciplined grassroots organisation.

“Effutu is not a fortress. It is a seat we can win, but only if our youth are ready and organised. Proper organisation wins elections and I can promise you that in 2028, we will organise and organise properly. We will bring Effutu under the umbrella,” he said.

Mr Mintah pointed to the role young people played in President John Dramani Mahama’s 2024 election victory, arguing that similar mobilisation at the constituency level could help the NDC win Effutu.

“What our young people did for the flagbearer nationally, we must now do here in Effutu. It is the same playbook; organise early, organise widely, and never relent,” he said.

He also called for unity within the NDC in Effutu, saying members must be prepared to support whoever emerges as the party’s parliamentary candidate.

Responding to suggestions that the incumbent MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, is too firmly established to be defeated, Mr Mintah described the notion as one intended to discourage NDC supporters.

“Let nobody tell you Effutu cannot change hands. Other fortresses have collapsed before. Winneba has voted NDC before, and Winneba can vote NDC again,” he said.

The NDC previously held the Effutu seat under Mike Allen Hammah, who represented the constituency from 1996 to 2004 and again from 2008 to 2012.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Minority Leader in Parliament, won the seat in 2012 and has retained it in subsequent elections, including the 2024 parliamentary election.

On the back of this, the NDC Chairperson of the National Youth Working Committee acknowledged the challenge facing the party but maintained that the constituency’s electoral history showed that the seat could change hands.

Mr Mintah also criticised Mr Afenyo-Markin over his recent exchanges with GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi.

He accused the Minority Leader of focusing too much on political confrontation instead of issues affecting the development of Effutu.

“Instead of engaging the substance of the work GoldBod is doing to formalise our gold trade and protect the country's resources, the Minority Leader has chosen the path of personal attacks against Sammy Gyamfi and other young appointees of the NDC. That is misplaced. That is not leadership,” he said.

He argued that the Minority Leader’s approach should be considered by voters when assessing his performance as their representative in Parliament.

“When you spend more time fighting a young public servant doing tremendous work at GoldBod than you spend fighting for the people of Effutu, you are telling the constituency where your priorities lie. That is precisely why he must be shown the exit in 2028.”

Mr Okai Mintah ended his address by urging NDC supporters in Effutu to begin organising immediately, stressing that the party’s prospects in 2028 would depend on sustained grassroots mobilisation.

“2028 will be won on the ground, house to house, long before ballots are cast,” he said.

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