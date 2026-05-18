Okuapem Traditional Council dismisses attempt to block Sophia Akuffo’s installation

Audio By Carbonatix
A dispute has emerged in Okuapemman following attempts by suspended Queen Mother Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II to oppose the enstoolment of former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo as the Mmrahene (Legal Chief) of Okuapemman.
However, palace insiders and traditional authorities say the Queen Mother’s objections carry no customary or legal weight because she is currently under suspension by the Akuapem Traditional Council, which is chaired by the Okuapemhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.
According to them, a suspended traditional leader cannot perform official duties or interfere in stool matters.
The enstoolment has received strong backing from the five divisional chiefs of Okuapemman, the Apakanfo, and key royal family heads, who describe Justice Sophia Akuffo’s appointment as a major honour for the traditional area because of her distinguished legal career and international reputation.
The traditional leadership also argued that under Akuapem custom, the Queen Mother does not have the authority to nominate or reject a candidate for the stool, as that responsibility belongs to the Abrewatia and Abusuapayin.
Supporters of the installation praised Justice Sophia Akuffo’s achievements as Ghana’s second female Chief Justice and former President of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, saying her elevation would inspire young girls and bring developmental value to Okuapemman.
Her maternal and paternal family heads have also publicly endorsed the installation, stating that she is mentally and physically fit for the role and urging peace in the traditional area.
Akuapem Traditional Council, divisional chiefs, and royal family heads say the customary process for Sophia Akuffo's enstoolment is complete despite the objections raised by the suspended Queen Mother.
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