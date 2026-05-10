Sophia Akuffo to be installed Akuapem Mmrahene

Audio By Carbonatix
A former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, is to be installed as Mmrahene of the Akuapem Traditional Area on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
A statement issued by the descendants of Okuapehene Nana Kwasi Akuffo I, known as the Akuffo Descendants, said the ceremony would take place during the Awukudae celebration at the palace of the Okuapehene at Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region.
It described the occasion as a “momentous honour” for the family and the Akuapem Traditional Area.
Her Ladyship Justice Sophia Akuffo, a former Chief Justice, has served in various national and international positions, including former President of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, former Chairperson of the Governing Council of the University of Ghana, and currently a member of the Council of State.
The statement said the ceremony would begin at 0800 hours at Akuffo Fi (Akuffo House), the traditional home of the Akuffo Descendants at Akropong-Akuapem.
It said the main durbar was expected to commence at 1000 hours at the palace of the Okuapehene during the Awukudae festivities.
During the ceremony, Nana Abena Boafoa Akuffo, as she would be known, would be ceremonially introduced to His Royal Majesty, Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.
The statement invited Akuffo descendants and the general public to attend the ceremony.
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