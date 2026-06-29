One electrocuted as floods overwhelm Accra after several hours of heavy rains

Torrential rains that have battered the Greater Accra Region for several hours have triggered widespread flooding across the capital, claiming one life at Alajo while leaving thousands of residents stranded in submerged communities.

The deceased, 25-year-old, Michelle Ofori Tachie, was reportedly electrocuted during the floods at Alajo, one of the worst-hit areas in the metropolis.

A JoyNews report by Fatawu Bayaga indicated that officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed the fatality, while emergency responders continued to assess the extent of damage caused by the floods.

Friends and family of the deceased gathered at Alajo.

The latest incident has heightened concerns over the perennial flooding that continues to affect low-lying communities in Accra whenever prolonged or intense rainfall occurs.

Communities inundated

Floodwaters engulfed homes, roads and business premises in Alajo and several other parts of the Greater Accra Region, forcing residents to abandon their homes in search of safer ground.

Motorists were left stranded on major roads as floodwaters rendered several routes impassable, worsening traffic congestion across the capital.

Residents reported that water levels rose rapidly after hours of continuous rainfall, inundating homes and trapping vulnerable people, including children and the elderly, in their residences.

Many households struggled to salvage personal belongings as water swept through living rooms and compounds, while some families sought temporary shelter with neighbours and relatives.

Rescue appeal

Residents of Alajo made an urgent appeal to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana National Fire Service and other emergency agencies to intensify rescue efforts.

They said several elderly persons, children and people with mobility challenges remained trapped in floodwaters and required immediate assistance.

Some residents expressed frustration over what they described as the recurring nature of flooding in the area, calling for long-term engineering solutions rather than emergency interventions after disasters occur.

Widespread disruption

The heavy downpour compounded an already difficult period for commuters following persistent rainfall over the past two days.

Across the capital, floodwaters disrupted commercial activities, delayed public transport services and left thousands of commuters stranded at major transport terminals.

The situation mirrored the scenes witnessed in flood-prone locations such as the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, 37 Station, Kaneshie, Lapaz, Circle, Madina, Adenta, Weija, Ofankor and sections of the Spintex Road, where heavy rains frequently result in severe flooding and gridlocked traffic.

In many of these communities, drains overflowed onto roads while vehicles crawled through waterlogged streets, with some breaking down after becoming submerged.

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