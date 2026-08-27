OSP vs Ken Ofori-Atta, SML and others case adjourned to September 29

The High Court in Accra has adjourned to September 29, 2026, the criminal case brought against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and seven others, including Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML and its Chief Executive by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The adjournment, at the instance of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Adjeben, is to enable the prosecution time in its attempt to serve Ken Ofori-Atta and his former chef de cabinet, Ernest Darko Akore, with summons in the United States, where they are currently domiciled.

When the case was called on Thursday, August 27, 2026, Kissi Adjeben sought audience for lawyers involved in the case to approach the bench. The trial judge, Justice Francis Apanga Achibonga ushered the lawyers into his chambers and returned moments later to announce the adjournment, indicating he expects that processes would be served within the period.

The OSP on Wednesday, during a press conference, served notice that it had uncovered additional suspects and further evidence in its prosecution of some cases, but stopped short of indicating which cases.

Ofori-Atta is facing 28 counts of corruption and corruption-related offences arising from the OSP’s investigation into revenue assurance contracts between SML and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

He was initially charged alongside seven other persons on 78 counts in November 2025 before the charges were subsequently streamlined.

The other accused persons are former GRA Commissioners-General Emmanuel Kofi Nti and Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah; former Commissioners of the Customs Division Isaac Crentsil and Kwadwo Damoah; Ernest Darko Akore; SML Chief Executive Officer Evans Adusei; and SML itself.

The prosecution alleges that the accused persons were involved in corruption and corruption-related offences arising from the SML-GRA revenue assurance arrangements, which allegedly resulted in financial losses running into more than GH¢1.4 billion.

The accused who have been served with summons and have been attending court have all pleaded not guilty.

Proceedings in a number of OSP cases had been stalled since April 2026 following a High Court ruling that questioned the Office’s authority to prosecute independently of the Attorney General.

The Supreme Court however, unanimously ruled to uphold the constitutional validity of the OSP Act, 2017 (Act 959).

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