Over 1,000 persons acquire new HIV infections in Bono within five months – GAC

New HIV infections have increased in Bono, with the region recording 1,145 cases from January to May 2026, the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) has said.

According to Mr Ahmed Ibrahim Bambilla, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Technical Coordinator of the GAC the new infections of the virus were fast spreading among the vulnerable male and female population.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Monday, Mr Bambilla said the GAC was presently distributing Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to help contain the spread of HIV.

The PrEP, he added, was a highly efficacious medication that protected people, especially the highly vulnerable population from acquiring the virus.

Mr Bambilla advised those receiving the PrEP to endeavour to take them and entreated persons living with HIV and AIDS to take their drugs consistently to suppress the virus.

In a breakdown, he said the Sunyani Municipality recorded the highest figure of 222 new HIV infections within the period, with Berekum Municipality recording 184 cases, Jaman South Municipality, 126 cases and Wenchi Municipality 119 cases.

The Tain district recorded 112 cases, Dormaa East District 95 cases, Dormaa Municipal 71 cases, Sunyani West Municipal 65 cases, Jaman North District 60 cases, Dormaa West District 57 cases, Berekum West District 27 and Banda District seven cases.

Mr Bambilla advised the members of the public against engaging in unprotected sex, urging the need for everybody to check and know their HIV and AIDS status too.

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