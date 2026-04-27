Over 2,000 residents in Bole District connected to rural telephony network

More than 2,000 residents in the Bole District of the Savannah Region have been connected to a rural telephony network, ending years of communication challenges.

The project is a collaboration between the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) and a private firm, Rema Ghana Limited.

According to the technical engineer for Rema Ghana Limited, Prince Danquah, the initiative aims to connect Gbenfu, Kablima, Bale and Kilampobile to the network to enhance communication, improve access to information and boost local economic activities.

Prince Danquah urged beneficiary communities to ensure proper maintenance of the facility’s surroundings to enable them to enjoy uninterrupted mobile and data services.

“I can strongly say they are on service today. From today on, they will be on service forever. I also take this opportunity to thank the Member of Parliament, the President and the youth of this community, who supported us when we came to work, enabling us to achieve a common goal,” he said.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility, the Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Yussif Sulemana, said he was pleased to see the community connected to the telecommunication network after several years of unsuccessful attempts.

“I was in opposition for eight years and made several efforts, including writing to the then Minister responsible for Communications, but received no response. Today, through your decision to bring back President John Dramani Mahama and myself, we have delivered what you asked for,” he said.

The MP urged residents to continue supporting the government, noting that more development projects were planned for the district.

“It is a dream that has come to pass. It was a campaign pledge that we have fulfilled. We urge the people of Gbenfu, especially the youth, to continue to have faith in the NDC and in the President. Your decision to bring us back is yielding results,” he added.

The District Chief Executive for Bole, Abdullah Mahamud, said several other communities would also benefit from the initiative.

“It is not only here; several communities are also set to benefit from this network. Continue to have faith in us as we work to deliver on our promises,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents expressed relief at the improved connectivity, noting that it would enhance communication with relatives, improve emergency response and support business activities that previously required long-distance travel.

Beyond telephony, the MP also inspected ongoing renovation works on dilapidated school structures at Gbenfu and Manful.

Mr Sulemana said the poor state of the school buildings necessitated the renovations and assured residents of the government’s commitment to improving education in the district.

“I want to assure the community that President John Dramani Mahama, the DCE and I are committed to ensuring that education is well supported, and this community will benefit from these improvements,” he said.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources also outlined measures to address the shortage of teachers and create employment opportunities.

“Let me announce that in Gbenfu we will recruit five young men who have completed SHS and are seeking employment to assist with teaching. This will not be limited to Gbenfu; other communities facing teacher shortages will also benefit. Some graduates are still looking for jobs and can contribute in the interim,” he said.

The Assembly Member for the Gbenfu Electoral Area, Abdulai Kassim, on behalf of residents, welcomed the developments, noting that they would improve both communication and education.

“Previously, the school infrastructure was in a poor state, with cracked walls and classrooms exposed. Pupils were discouraged from attending school. We are grateful for the improvements we are seeing today,” he said.

The new telephony services and educational improvements are expected to benefit Gbenfu and surrounding communities.

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