The Omaboe, Kusi and Allied Families regret to formally announce the passing of Mr Oko Nortei Omaboe, the Managing Director of Nowak Developments Limited.

The sad event occurred on the 13th of April, 2026.

The family is aware of various unverified reports currently in circulation and wishes to state that such information is inaccurate.

The family urges the public to disregard these claims.

The family respectfully requests decorum as we mourn our beloved Oko and make arrangements for his final rites.

Details of funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

The Family deeply appreciates your understanding, prayers, and support.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.