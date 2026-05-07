Patronise local chicken to sustain Nkoko Nketenkete Programme – Coordinator

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaians have been urged to prioritise the consumption of locally produced chicken to boost domestic poultry production and sustain the Government’s flagship “Nkoko Nketenkete” initiative under the Feed Ghana Programme.
Bright Demordzi, National Coordinator of the Feed Ghana Programme, said increased patronage of locally produced poultry would create jobs, improve livelihoods and drive economic growth.
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, he noted that poultry raised by local farmers was generally fresh and healthier, as it was not stored for long periods like some imported products.
Mr Demordzi recalled that the “Nkoko Nketenkete” programme was launched in Kumasi by President John Dramani Mahama to revitalise the poultry industry and reduce Ghana’s dependence on imports.
He described the initiative as a strategic intervention aimed at creating employment, boosting household incomes, particularly in rural communities, and strengthening the poultry value chain.
“The success of the programme depends largely on the willingness of Ghanaians to patronise locally produced chicken,” he said.
Mr Demordzi cautioned that some imported poultry products might be unwholesome due to prolonged storage before shipment, and urged consumers to support local farmers by choosing fresh Ghanaian chicken.
He said Ghana spent millions of dollars annually on poultry imports, describing the trend as unsustainable.
Under the initiative, about 60,000 households nationwide have benefited from the distribution of approximately three million birds, alongside feed support and technical training to enhance productivity.
Mr. Demordzi said the programme would strengthen the entire poultry value chain, from production to processing and marketing, and attract investment into the sector.
He called on traditional authorities to support the initiative to ensure its success.
Mr. Ernest Mensah, a beneficiary at Sewuah near Kumasi, commended the Government for the intervention and urged fellow beneficiaries to take full advantage of the opportunity to improve their livelihoods.
Some stakeholders also stressed the need for improved marketing systems, cold storage facilities and competitive pricing to make locally produced poultry more attractive.
They called for a collective national effort to support the initiative, noting that increased patronage of local chicken would help reduce import bills, strengthen the economy and enhance food security.
Latest Stories
-
NIA aims to build a dynamic database – Corporate Affairs Director
13 minutes
-
Court refuses businessmen bail over GH¢49m gold fraud
15 minutes
-
Patronise local chicken to sustain Nkoko Nketenkete Programme – Coordinator
16 minutes
-
Tanyigbe SHS girls shine at African 15th Armwrestling Championship
18 minutes
-
Never once did I interfere – Former AG Godfred Dame defends record with OSP
20 minutes
-
Adongo defends BoG recapitalisation plan amid growing debate over GH¢93.82bn negative equity
31 minutes
-
Ghana petitions AU over xenophobic attacks on African nationals in South Africa
41 minutes
-
Shocking and perplexing – Godfred Dame slams gov’t attempts to weaken OSP
43 minutes
-
GPL 2025/26: Medeama drop points as GoldStars keep title hopes alive
43 minutes
-
Irresponsible court reporting erodes public trust in judiciary – CHRAJ Director warns
52 minutes
-
Expose young people to courts and prisons to curb crime – Judge advocates
57 minutes
-
Suame MP slams ORAL initiative as ‘illegal’ and driven by haste
1 hour
-
Gideon Boako accuses BoG of ‘accounting gimmick’ over solvency position
1 hour
-
Minority raises alarm over BoG losses, says concerns are in national interest
1 hour
-
Economic stability achieved, focus now shifts to production – Isaac Adongo
1 hour