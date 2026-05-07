National

Patronise local chicken to sustain Nkoko Nketenkete Programme – Coordinator

Source: GNA  
  7 May 2026 6:07am
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Ghanaians have been urged to prioritise the consumption of locally produced chicken to boost domestic poultry production and sustain the Government’s flagship “Nkoko Nketenkete” initiative under the Feed Ghana Programme.

Bright Demordzi, National Coordinator of the Feed Ghana Programme, said increased patronage of locally produced poultry would create jobs, improve livelihoods and drive economic growth.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, he noted that poultry raised by local farmers was generally fresh and healthier, as it was not stored for long periods like some imported products.

Mr Demordzi recalled that the “Nkoko Nketenkete” programme was launched in Kumasi by President John Dramani Mahama to revitalise the poultry industry and reduce Ghana’s dependence on imports.

He described the initiative as a strategic intervention aimed at creating employment, boosting household incomes, particularly in rural communities, and strengthening the poultry value chain.

“The success of the programme depends largely on the willingness of Ghanaians to patronise locally produced chicken,” he said.

Mr Demordzi cautioned that some imported poultry products might be unwholesome due to prolonged storage before shipment, and urged consumers to support local farmers by choosing fresh Ghanaian chicken.

He said Ghana spent millions of dollars annually on poultry imports, describing the trend as unsustainable.

Under the initiative, about 60,000 households nationwide have benefited from the distribution of approximately three million birds, alongside feed support and technical training to enhance productivity.

Mr. Demordzi said the programme would strengthen the entire poultry value chain, from production to processing and marketing, and attract investment into the sector.

He called on traditional authorities to support the initiative to ensure its success.

Mr. Ernest Mensah, a beneficiary at Sewuah near Kumasi, commended the Government for the intervention and urged fellow beneficiaries to take full advantage of the opportunity to improve their livelihoods.

Some stakeholders also stressed the need for improved marketing systems, cold storage facilities and competitive pricing to make locally produced poultry more attractive.

They called for a collective national effort to support the initiative, noting that increased patronage of local chicken would help reduce import bills, strengthen the economy and enhance food security.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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