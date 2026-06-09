Peace Town cut off from Amanfro as devastating floods displace hundreds, destroy main bridge 

A Peace Town resident and her child, left homeless by this morning’s devastating floods, await help.

Hundreds of residents in Peace Town, a suburb of Ngleshie Amanfro, have been left homeless after torrential floods swept through the community early this morning.

The flooding, described by locals as the worst in a decade, has severed the town from the rest of Amanfro and left scores stranded.

The disaster struck after hours of heavy rainfall caused the River Jei to overflow its banks.

Now, residents are faced with the pain of covering a longer distance than their regular route.

The force of the water washed away the main bridge linking Peace Town to Amanfro, leaving residents unable to cross over to their homes, workplaces, or schools.

As of the afternoon, hundreds remain trapped on either side of the collapsed crossing.

Eyewitnesses report that the floodwaters rose rapidly, catching many families off guard.

“We woke up to water in our rooms. Within minutes, the whole area was submerged,” said Madam Ama Serwaa, a trader whose house is now underwater.

Unconfirmed reports from the area indicate that some people may have been carried away by the strong currents.

Many residents are placing the blame on a refuse dumpsite that has been operating along the banks of the River Jei for the past seven months.

According to community members, the dumping of waste has gradually blocked the natural waterways, preventing proper drainage during heavy rains.

“We warned the assembly that this dumpsite would cause problems. Now the river has nowhere to go, so it came into our homes,” said Madam Ankrah, an educationist.

Therefore, called on government to stop the people from dumping refuse in the area

The destruction of the Jei River bridge has effectively cut Peace Town off, disrupting economic activity and access to basic services.

Children cannot get to school, market women are unable to move goods, and workers are stranded.

With more rain forecast, fears are growing that the situation could worsen.

Residents are now making urgent appeals to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ga South Municipal Assembly for immediate intervention. Their demands include emergency relief items, temporary shelter for displaced families, and the deployment of boats or a temporary crossing to reunite stranded residents with their homes.

Kobina Fiamor, an Assembly Member for Ngleshie Amanfro, said that other areas under his electoral area were hit by floods and has been going round since morning and promised to be there to assess the situation.

Residents said that NADMO team and government officials are yet to be in the area since the floods occurred.

For now, Peace Town remains isolated, with hundreds facing an uncertain night without shelter, food, or access to their belongings, while school children could miss classes for some days.

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