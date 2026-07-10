Photos: President Mahama joins National General Cleaning Exercise in Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama participated in the National General Cleaning Exercise, joining residents and other stakeholders at various locations across the Accra Metropolis to support efforts to improve environmental sanitation and public health.
The clean-up exercise forms part of the government's post-flood response and reflects its commitment to promoting a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Ghana through collective civic responsibility.
President Mahama joined citizens in desilting drains, clearing waste, and undertaking other sanitation activities designed to reduce the risk of flooding and improve environmental conditions in affected communities.
The nationwide initiative, organised under the auspices of the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee, follows the President's declaration of Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, 2026, as National General Cleaning Days in the seven regions affected by the recent floods.
The government has called on all Ghanaians to actively participate in the exercise, with Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), Chief Executive Officers, and heads of public institutions directed to lead clean-up activities in their respective communities.
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