National

Police Inspector interdicted and remanded over alleged MoMo vendor robbery in Kumasi

Source: Myjoyonline  
  12 May 2026 8:23am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has interdicted a police inspector stationed at Asuoyeboah Police Station over his alleged involvement in a robbery attack targeting a mobile money (MoMo) vendor in Kumasi.

The officer, identified as Inspector Bright Appiah Dankwah, was arrested by the Regional Anti-Robbery Unit following what police described as intelligence-led operations.

In a press release issued on Monday, 11 May, the Ghana Police Service said a search conducted at the suspect’s residence led to the retrieval of a Bruni Model 92 gas pistol, ammunition, and an amount of GH¢9,835.

According to the statement, the officer has since been interdicted pending ongoing investigations into the alleged robbery case.

Inspector Dankwah was also arraigned before the Atasemanso Circuit Court on Monday, 11 May 2026, where he was remanded into police custody.

He is expected to reappear before the court on 29 May 2026.

The Police Service says investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group