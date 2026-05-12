Police Inspector interdicted and remanded over alleged MoMo vendor robbery in Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ashanti Regional Police Command has interdicted a police inspector stationed at Asuoyeboah Police Station over his alleged involvement in a robbery attack targeting a mobile money (MoMo) vendor in Kumasi.
The officer, identified as Inspector Bright Appiah Dankwah, was arrested by the Regional Anti-Robbery Unit following what police described as intelligence-led operations.
In a press release issued on Monday, 11 May, the Ghana Police Service said a search conducted at the suspect’s residence led to the retrieval of a Bruni Model 92 gas pistol, ammunition, and an amount of GH¢9,835.
According to the statement, the officer has since been interdicted pending ongoing investigations into the alleged robbery case.
Inspector Dankwah was also arraigned before the Atasemanso Circuit Court on Monday, 11 May 2026, where he was remanded into police custody.
He is expected to reappear before the court on 29 May 2026.
The Police Service says investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.
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