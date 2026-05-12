No Sex, No Job: Confronting Ghana’s silent abuse of power

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When opportunity is traded for exploitation, a nation does not just fail its youth, it betrays its future.

There are injustices that shout. And there are those that whisper quietly, persistently, and destructively. The “No Sex, No Job” syndrome belongs to the latter. It operates in shadows, behind office doors, in lecture halls, recruitment processes, and everyday transactions where power meets vulnerability.

And it must be confronted directly, boldly, and without compromise.

Across sectors in Ghana in public institutions, private companies, and even educational settings, there are disturbing accounts of individuals in positions of authority demanding sexual favours in exchange for opportunities that should be based on merit. Jobs, promotions, admissions, grades, housing, and even basic services have, in some cases, become bargaining chips in a deeply unethical and abusive system.

This is not just misconduct. It is exploitation.

At its core, the “No Sex, No Job” practice is an abuse of power. It thrives in environments where unemployment is high, opportunities are scarce, and desperation is real. For many young graduates, being qualified, capable, and eager to contribute to the job market is already a battlefield. But to be told, directly or indirectly, that success depends not on competence but on submission is to be stripped of dignity.

It is a betrayal of trust.

The psychological and emotional consequences are profound. Victims are often left with trauma, shame, and silence. Some refuse and lose opportunities. Others, under pressure, comply only to be denied what was promised, leaving them not only unemployed but deeply wounded. In both cases, the system wins, and the individual loses.

This is how cycles of silence are created.

Because many victims fear stigma, retaliation, or disbelief, they do not report these abuses. And so, the perpetrators continue unchecked, emboldened, and protected by a culture that too often looks away.

But let us be clear that silence is not neutrality. It is permission.

The economic implications are equally troubling. When jobs and opportunities are no longer awarded based on merit, institutions suffer. Efficiency declines. Innovation stalls. The most qualified individuals are sidelined, while unqualified ones may be elevated through unethical means. In the long run, this weakens not only organisations but the nation itself.

A country cannot develop when its systems reward exploitation over excellence.

There is also a moral dimension that cannot be ignored. For many, this issue is not only about legality but about values, about the kind of society Ghana chooses to be. A society that tolerates exploitation corrodes its own foundation. Families are affected. Communities are destabilised. Trust in institutions erodes.

And once trust is broken, rebuilding it becomes a long and difficult journey.

Some argue that those who comply are complicit. That view is too simplistic and deeply unfair. It ignores the imbalance of power, the pressure of circumstance, and the reality that many victims are navigating survival, not choice. The responsibility lies squarely with those who abuse their positions, not those forced into impossible decisions.

Accountability must be clear.

This is not a problem without solutions. Stronger enforcement of workplace and institutional policies is essential. Clear reporting mechanisms must be established, safe, confidential, and accessible. Whistleblowers must be protected, not punished. Investigations must be taken seriously, and sanctions must be decisive.

But beyond policy, there must be a cultural shift.

Leaders,s whether in government, academia, or business, must set the tone. Integrity must be modelled, not merely preached. Recruitment and promotion processes must be transparent and fair. Institutions must send a clear message that exploitation will not be tolerated, and merit will not be compromised.

Education also plays a critical role. Young people must be empowered with knowledge of their rights, their worth, and the avenues available to them when faced with abuse. Awareness breaks the silence. And silence is the oxygen that sustains this problem.

Faith communities, civil society, and the media also have a responsibility. Conversations must move from whispers to the public square. Stories must be told—not to sensationalise, but to expose, to inform, and to drive change.

Because this issue is not isolated. It is systemic.

It is found in the corridors of power and in everyday interactions. It is reinforced by inequality and sustained by fear. But it can be dismantled through courage, accountability, and collective will.

Ghana stands at a defining moment. Its youthful population is its greatest asset. But that asset cannot flourish in an environment where opportunity is conditional on exploitation. The nation must decide whether it will protect its young people or will it continue to expose them to abuse.

The answer will shape its future.

Because when a graduate is denied a job for refusing exploitation, the loss is not just personal, it is national. When dignity is traded for opportunity, everyone pays the price.

The time for quiet tolerance is over.

The time for action is now.

A system built on integrity will always outlast one built on exploitation. And a nation that protects its people will always be stronger than one that preys on their vulnerability.

The question is no longer whether this problem exists.

The question is, “What are we prepared to do about it?”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.