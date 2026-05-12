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Accra School of Real Estate appoints Belle Yemofio to faculty for industry-focused training programme

Source: Myjoyonline  
  12 May 2026 7:39am
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The Accra School of Real Estate has officially appointed renowned interior designer, entrepreneur, author of The Art and Science of Interior Design, and Creative Director of EllenDavis Interior Design™, Belle Yemofio, to its faculty as a facilitator for its upcoming industry-focused training program, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world practice within Ghana’s evolving real estate sector.

Known for her transformative approach to interior architecture, luxury spatial design, and property enhancement, Belle Yemofio brings years of hands-on industry experience, creative leadership, and business insight to the program. Her appointment marks a significant addition to the school’s growing network of industry professionals dedicated to shaping the next generation of real estate and built environment leaders in Ghana and beyond.


Bridging Design and Real Estate

As modern real estate continues to evolve, the importance of interior design in increasing property value, improving functionality, and enhancing buyer experience has become more critical than ever. Through this program, participants will gain firsthand insight into how thoughtful design directly influences market appeal, investment returns, and user experience within residential and commercial spaces.

Belle Yemofio’s sessions will cover key areas, including:

• What Interior Design Really Is
• The Difference Between Interior Design and Decoration
• Importance of Interior Design in Real Estate
• Space Planning and Functionality
• Design Concepts and Development
• Wall Coverings, Flooring, and Ceiling Treatments
• Lighting Plans and Spatial Ambience
• Window Treatments and Furnishing
• Styling and Accessorising
• Joinery Design (TV units, wardrobes, kitchens, laundry units, vanities, etc.)
• Measurements and Spatial Proportions
• Colour Psychology and Application
• Safety and Security in Design
• CCTV, Electric Fencing, Intercom Systems, Motion Sensors & Burglar Proofing
• Client Briefs and Concept Development
• Budgeting, Estimates and Client Approvals
• Sourcing and Procurement
• Project Implementation and Handover Processes

Participants will also be introduced to the business side of interior design and how design thinking can significantly influence property presentation, user satisfaction, and commercial success within the real estate industry.

Practical Learning with Industry Application

At the core of the initiative is a strong emphasis on experiential learning and practical industry exposure. Participants will engage in:

• Interactive workshops
• Hands-on practical sessions
• Real-world project case studies
• Professional development exercises
• Industry mentorship opportunities
• Collaborative discussions and presentations

This immersive learning structure is designed to ensure participants leave with actionable knowledge and practical skills that can immediately be applied within their careers, businesses, and projects.

Designed for Emerging and Established Professionals

The program is tailored for:

• Aspiring real estate professionals
• Interior design enthusiasts
• Property developers and investors
• Entrepreneurs within the built environment sector
• Young professionals seeking industry advancement
• Individuals interested in understanding the relationship between design and property value

Inspiring the Next Generation

Beyond technical expertise, Belle Yemofio’s appointment represents a broader commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence within Ghana’s growing design and real estate industries.

Her journey — from a successful banking career in both the United States and Ghana to becoming the founder and Creative Director of EllenDavis Interior Design™ and author of The Art and Science of Interior Design — continues to inspire many young professionals pursuing creative and entrepreneurial careers within the built environment sector.

Recognised internationally for her work in luxury interiors and property transformation, Belle Yemofio remains passionate about mentoring emerging talent and contributing to the growth of industry-focused education in Ghana.

The Accra School of Real Estate remains committed to empowering future industry leaders through high-impact education, innovation, and practical engagement with experienced professionals shaping the future of the built environment.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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