President Mahama announces affordable housing scheme for public sector workers

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has announced a major low-cost housing initiative aimed at improving access to affordable and decent accommodation for public sector workers across the country.
The President said the programme is being implemented in collaboration with organised labour and financial institutions to enable teachers, nurses, doctors and other civil servants to acquire homes under flexible and affordable arrangements.
He made the announcement on Saturday, 9 May, during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the more than 1,000-unit Green City Housing Project at Dedesua.
According to President Mahama, the initiative will be supported by an innovative housing finance structure, including the establishment of a GH¢3 billion revolving fund through a partnership involving government, organised labour, private sector players and financial institutions.
Under the arrangement, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and Republic Bank Ghana will work together with government and labour unions to operationalise the fund.
The facility will provide financing support to state-owned housing developers, including the State Housing Company (SHC) and Tema Development Corporation (TDC), to construct housing units across the country.
President Mahama explained that banks would subsequently provide mortgage packages for workers to purchase the houses and repay over a period of between 15 and 20 years.
“Companies like State Housing Company (SHC), Tema Development Corporation (TDC), and all the housing companies will be given credit from this fund to build houses. And then the banks will give mortgages for the workers to buy the houses and pay over a 15 to 20-year period,” he said.
He said the arrangement is intended to make home ownership more attainable and sustainable for public sector employees, while also strengthening the country’s housing delivery framework through structured and long-term financing mechanisms.
Latest Stories
-
From Bare Floors to Desks: Wa East schools receive over 2,000 desks to improve learning conditions
21 minutes
-
Ghana’s shoppers return—warily: Q1 2026 FMCG performance
26 minutes
-
President Mahama breaks ground for 1,067-unit Green City Housing project in Ashanti Region
38 minutes
-
Ho High Court restrains Akpevi and Tsadaviefe clans from holding outdooring or introduction ceremonies in Ziavi
38 minutes
-
President Mahama announces affordable housing scheme for public sector workers
43 minutes
-
FIDIC Africa Infrastructure Conference 2026 opens in Accra
46 minutes
-
President Mahama raises concern over continued abuse of rent advance regulations
48 minutes
-
Mothers enjoy fun activities and thrilling adventures at JoyFM’s Mummy’s Day Out
59 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama offers to support xenophobic attack victim evacuated to Ghana
1 hour
-
Wife accuses Police Inspector husband of sexually abusing teenage daughter
1 hour
-
Azamati urged me to break his 100m NR – Saminu
1 hour
-
2nd Adventist Edition of McDan Youth Connect inspires hope and enterprise
1 hour
-
Health Minister launches Free Primary Healthcare policy in Oti Region
1 hour
-
I started as a goalkeeper – Ibrahim Fuseini reveals football past
1 hour
-
Education Minister, Civil Service Council stress innovation and professionalism
1 hour