President Mahama to launch Free Primary Healthcare initiative today

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama is set to officially launch the country’s flagship Free Primary Healthcare Programme, a major policy initiative designed to expand access to primary healthcare across the country.
The programme will be launched today, Wednesday, 15 April 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Shai Osudoku District Hospital in the Greater Accra Region.
The initiative is expected to mark a significant milestone in Ghana’s healthcare delivery framework, with a strong emphasis on strengthening primary healthcare systems and advancing the country’s quest towards universal health coverage.
Government sources indicate that the programme seeks to remove financial barriers at the entry level of healthcare, ensuring that citizens, particularly those in underserved communities, can access essential medical services without cost constraints.
The rollout is also anticipated to improve early diagnosis, preventive care, and community-level health interventions, thereby reducing pressure on secondary and tertiary health facilities.
The Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh says the initiative underscores the administration’s broader commitment to building a resilient and inclusive healthcare system, anchored on equity, accessibility and sustainability.
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